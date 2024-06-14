Key Takeaways Windows Vista had a great design with Windows Aero, setting the visual standard at its time.

In the history of Windows operating systems, a few versions have developed a very notable reputation for being bad. Most recently, of course, there was Windows 8, but before that, Windows Vista was seen by many as one of Microsoft's biggest blunders. I was part of that group, too, having been raised on Windows XP, I was pretty upset at how much slower Vista seemed to be.

But looking back at it, was Windows Vista really that bad? Truthfully, it's a hard question to answer by simply looking back, as you kind of had to be there to see what those problems were like at the time. But it's still interesting to analyze it in hingsight and see what it brought to the table and how it contributed to the future of Windows.

Windows Vista looked really nice

If you had the right hardware, at least

Plenty of criticism can be directed at Windows Vista, but you couldn't really say it was an ugly operating system, especially at the time. Windows XP looked nice, but the glass and light effects of Windows Aero definitely made the operating system look very modern back then, and almost futuristic. Microsoft was fairly thorough with implementing this new design language, with basically all major elements of the OS incorporating this new style, and it felt far more user-friendly than anything before it.

Windows Aero also afforded some customization options we didn't have before. A lot more colors were available to choose from to make Windows look more personalized, whereas XP relied a lot more on third-party software if you wanted anything other than green, blue, or silver.

Vista also included much more graphically-advanced games compared to XP, with redone versions of games like Hearts and Solitaire, plus completely new games like Chess Titans and Purble Place. Windows Vista was designed around the new Windows Display Driver Model to take advantage of new graphics hardware and DirectX 10, so there were a lot of things in the OS that relied on more advanced graphical capabilities.

There were a lot of new features, too

Widgets even made a comeback later on

While Windows Vista could be considered bloated, the many feature additions were also useful, and many of them became staples of Windows in later generations. An iconic one would be the Windows Sidebar, with widgets (or Gadgets, as they were called back then) like an RSS feed, a clock, and a photo gallery. Some may consider this bloat, but it's interesting to note how widgets would later become a core feature in various operating systems. Windows 11 now has a whole WIdgets board, macOS also has Widgets that can even be placed on the desktop, and of course, both Android and iOS (especially the former) have had them for years.

Some new features in Vista just made sense. Windows Update was built into the OS and made updates a bit easier. I had actually forgotten things were different prior to Vista, and now this makes so much more sense to me. Vista also introduced the Disk Management Utility for resizing and managing partitions, Shadow Copy for creating backups of files and folders on a regular basis, and many security features like BitLocker drive encryption, Windows Defender as a first line of defense against spyware, and User Account Control helping to prevent unwanted changes to system files. Windows Search was also completely revamped to make it easier to find files and apps across Windows. Many of these features, especially the security-oriented ones, are still around and a crucial part of Windows today.

Vista was also a very media-focused release, with new apps like Windows Photo Gallery, an updated WIndows Media Player 11, and Windows Media Center becoming a more prominent part of the OS.

The problems with Windows Vista

High system requirements (and poor performance)

The first major problem many will mention with Windows Vista is the performance. While WIndows XP ran on a mere 64MB of RAM, Windows Vista required at least 512MB, aside from the Starter Edition that required 384MB and was only available in some markets. Either way, it was a major leap in terms of requirements. And a whole 1GB was recommended. But an even bigger problem is that even those minimum requirements weren't really very suited for the operating system. Many Windows XP PCs were sold as compatible with Windows Vista, but the experience running Vista on those PCs was dreadful, and many features, like Windows Aero, required hardware those PCs didn't have, so the upgrade didn't feel worth it.

Vista also introduced big changes in terms of graphics, with the new Windows Display Driver Model and DirectX 10 representing a big step forward for gaming and graphics, but as a result, the transition wasn't great with many DirectX 9 titles initially running poorly on Windows Vista. Plus, again, many Vista features relied on those more advanced graphics, so older machines couldn't handle many of the new features despite being advertised as compatible. For example, the Windows Aero themes required higher-end hardware, so customization was much more limited without it. It didn't help that Vista introduced so many new things, like the Sidebar and a lot of apps and features that took more of a toll on performance. At the time, Tom's Hardware ran a series of performance tests that showed Windows Vista consistently outperformed by XP on a machine with similar hardware.

However, things did improve over time. Performance was improved overall with updates like Service Pack 1, and of course, as more modern hardware became more widespread, the experience would be better. However, it did little to improve the reputation of Vista after a disastrous launch period.

Looking back, the expectation of better or equal performance with a new piece of software is far from a given these days. More often than not, software evolves to take advantage of more powerful hardware as it becomes available, so while you'll occasionally see optimization updates that do improve performance and efficiency, the idea of an update being slower on older machines isn't as outrageous as it used to be. That's why system requirements tend to be raised, and software and hardware push each other forward.

User Account Control (UAC)

Another point of contention was User Account Control, a feature Microsoft built to help prevent unauthorized changes to a PC by random users. UAC essentially made it so that programs couldn't silently run with administrator privileges without the user realizing it, thus providing unauthorized changes or access to sensitive files and information. The problem was the initial implementation in Vista ended up requiring administrator approval for almost anything a user tried to do on the computer, with repeated prompts causing a frustrating experience.

Much like the performance complaints, Microsoft did listen to users on this, and things improved with the Service Pack 1 update, which reduced the number of UAC prompts. A SearchWinIT article from 2008 mentions that renaming some folders used to show as many as four UAC prompts in the initial Vista release and went down to only one prompt with Service Pack 1. Despite that initial backlash, UAC is still a major part of Windows today, though it has been tweaked to be far less annoying.

Windows 7 was essentially Vista 2

Righting the wrongs

As much as Vista can be hated, it definitely laid the groundwork for upcoming Windows releases, and its follow-up, WIndows 7, became one of the most popular Windows versions of all time. It kept a lot of what Vista introduced, including the same design language, and most of the same features. The taskbar was changed significantly, but otherwise, Windows 7 really felt like a second shot at Vista, and its popularity shows that Microsoft had a pretty good vision with that operating system. It was just a difficult transition due to a big shift in hardware requirements.

And it's worth noting that Windows 7 also doubled the RAM requirements compared to Vista, which helped ensure it ran much more smoothly. Some of the big problems with Vista stemmed from the fact that even though requirements were raised significantly, they didn't accurately represent what you needed for a good experience with the OS, so many PCs that were technically compatible offered a pretty bad experience. But the operating system itself wasn't bad, especially with subsequent updates.

Windows Vista may not have been a hit, but it's much easier to appreciate in hindsight compared to what we thought of it back then. So much of what it did has become a crucial part of Windows today, especially on the security front. While you definitely shouldn't go back and try to use it yourself (especially because it's so far out of date), it did a lot more right than we gave it credit for, and Windows wouldn't be what it is today without it. I would dare say Windows Vista was underrated.