Cinebench is second to none when it comes to CPU benchmarking, as it attempts to mimic the real-world usage of a CPU. Another highlight is that it allows you to compare the benchmark results directly with other machines to give you a better idea of how your PC performs and stacks up against other computers out there.

The latest version of Cinebench, Cinebench 2024, is even better than the previous versions for a few reasons. One big change it brings to the table is support for GPU testing in addition to CPU, making it a great benchmarking tool for those who are building a new computer.

System requirements to run Cinebench 2024

Not all GPUs are supported

Before you download Cinebench 2024 and jump into the benchmarking process, it's important to ensure your PC meets the minimum system requirements. More importantly, check for the supported GPUs for GPU testing in Cinebench 2024, because not all graphics hardware can be benchmarked when writing this tutorial.

Minimum Requirements (Windows) 16 GB of RAM

64-bit Intel or AMD CPU with AVX2 support or Windows 11 on Snapdragon compute platform or ARM v8.1 64-bit CPU

NVIDIA GPU with CUDA compute capability 5.0 or higher and 8 GB VRAM, or

AMD "Navi" or "Vega" GPU or later with HIP capability and 8 GB VRAM or more. Minimum Requirements (macOS/Intel) 16 GB of RAM

64-bit processor with SSE4.2 support

AMD "Navi" or "Vega" GPU or later with 8 GB VRAM or more. Minimum Requirements (macOS/Apple Silicon) 16 GB of unified memory.

Apple “M” Series (M1, M1 Pro, M1 Max, M1 Ultra, M2, M2 Pro, M2 Max, M2 Ultra, M3, M3 Pro, M3 Max) Supported AMD GPUs for Windows: Radeon PRO W7900, W7800, W6800, W6600, VII and W5700

Radeon RX 7950XTX, RX7950XT, RX7900, RX6950, RX6700XT, RX6600 and RX5700XT The GPUs listed below for Windows PCs should also support graphics testing, but they're not actively tested. Radeon Vega Frontier Edition, Radeon RX Vega 56, Radeon RX Vega 64 (gfx900)

Radeon RX 5500 (gfx1012)

Radeon RX 6800, Radeon RX 6900 (gfx1030)

Radeon RX 6700 (gfx1031)

Radeon RX 7800 (gfx1101)

Radeon RX 7600, Radeon 7700 (gfx1102) Supported AMD GPUs for macOS/Intel: MacBook Pro Radeon Pro Vega 16/20

Radeon Pro 5500M/5600M iMac Radeon Pro Vega 48

Radeon Pro 5500XT/5700/5700XT iMac Pro Radeon Pro Vega 56/64 MacPro Radeon Pro Vega II / Vega II Duo

Radeon Pro W5500X/W5700X

Radeon RX 6800/6800XT/6900XT

Radeon W6800X MPX Thunderbolt eGPUs Radeon RX Vega 56/64

Radeon Pro WX 9100

Radeon VII

Radeon RX 5500/5500XT/5600XT/5700/5700XT

Radeon RX 6800/6800XT/6900XT

How to benchmark GPU in Cinebench

A fairly straightforward process

Simply follow the steps highlighted below if you want to benchmark your GPU on Cinebench and don't know where to begin.

Go to Maxon's website to download Cinebench 2024. Click on the Download Cinebench 2024 button to open a drop-down menu and select the version that matches your OS.

Now that you have downloaded Cinebench 2024 on your computer, open it and follow the steps mentioned below to test your GPU.

Locate the GPU option on the left side under the Performance tab. You can click the System Requirements link next to the GPU to verify the requirements if you haven't already. Click the Start button to begin benchmarking your PC's graphics card. While it's benchmarking, click the drop-down menu under the Ranking tab. Select GPU from the menu to see where your graphics card ranks among other machines.

Close

It's a 10-minute test that starts by preparing for the test for a few seconds before running the benchmark.

Closing thoughts

And that's how easy it is to benchmark GPU in Cinebench 2024. All you have to do is ensure your PC meets the minimum system requirements and that you are downloading the right version of the benchmark for your computer. Running the benchmark itself is fairly simple and only takes around 10 minutes.

Cinebench 2024 isn't the only benchmarking utility out there on the market to test your GPU. You can also use something like Superposition 2017 or Blender to benchmark your GPU and see how it performs.