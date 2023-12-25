Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Cinebench is second to none when it comes to CPU benchmarking, as it attempts to mimic the real-world usage of a CPU. Another highlight is that it allows you to compare the benchmark results directly with other machines to give you a better idea of how your PC performs and stacks up against other computers out there.

The latest version of Cinebench, Cinebench 2024, is even better than the previous versions for a few reasons. One big change it brings to the table is support for GPU testing in addition to CPU, making it a great benchmarking tool for those who are building a new computer.

System requirements to run Cinebench 2024

Not all GPUs are supported

Before you download Cinebench 2024 and jump into the benchmarking process, it's important to ensure your PC meets the minimum system requirements. More importantly, check for the supported GPUs for GPU testing in Cinebench 2024, because not all graphics hardware can be benchmarked when writing this tutorial.

How to benchmark GPU in Cinebench

A fairly straightforward process

Simply follow the steps highlighted below if you want to benchmark your GPU on Cinebench and don't know where to begin.

  1. Go to Maxon's website to download Cinebench 2024.
  2. Click on the Download Cinebench 2024 button to open a drop-down menu and select the version that matches your OS.
A screenshot showing the Cinebench 2024 download options in a drop-down menu on Maxon's website.

Now that you have downloaded Cinebench 2024 on your computer, open it and follow the steps mentioned below to test your GPU.

  1. Locate the GPU option on the left side under the Performance tab.
  2. You can click the System Requirements link next to the GPU to verify the requirements if you haven't already.
  3. Click the Start button to begin benchmarking your PC's graphics card.
  4. While it's benchmarking, click the drop-down menu under the Ranking tab.
  5. Select GPU from the menu to see where your graphics card ranks among other machines.
A screenshot showing the highlighted GPU option in Cinebench 2024 benchmark.
A screenshot showing the highlighted System Requirement option in Cinebench. 2024
A screenshot showing the highlighted Start button for GPU benchmarking in Cinebench 2024.
A screenshot showing the highlighted drop down menu for hardware ranking in Cinebench 2024.
A screenshot showing the ighlighted hardware selection drop down menu for ranking in Cinebench 2024.

It's a 10-minute test that starts by preparing for the test for a few seconds before running the benchmark.

Closing thoughts

And that's how easy it is to benchmark GPU in Cinebench 2024. All you have to do is ensure your PC meets the minimum system requirements and that you are downloading the right version of the benchmark for your computer. Running the benchmark itself is fairly simple and only takes around 10 minutes.

Cinebench 2024 isn't the only benchmarking utility out there on the market to test your GPU. You can also use something like Superposition 2017 or Blender to benchmark your GPU and see how it performs.