Did you know you could significantly increase the speed of training a deep-learning model in Kaggle by adding a GPU? Tests show that users can enjoy up to 13 times faster performance when model training compared to using a great CPU — and it's not that difficult to add a graphics card to your existing Kaggle project. In fact, Kaggle provides free access to Nvidia cards designed specifically for machine learning (ML) purposes. In this guide, we'll show you how to take advantage of them.

What is Kaggle?

If you're new to Kaggle, it's essentially an online community for those interested in data science and ML. What makes it really special, however, is its resources. In addition to incredible documentation that'll help you learn everything from programming in Python to building neural networks, it also offers an online platform for experimenting with and training ML models.

What you need to know about using a GPU in Kaggle

While many of us spend our hard-earned cash on a beefy GPU to pursue more frames in the latest games, that's not all they're good for. In recent years, even budget graphics cards have become valuable to those building and training ML models. They can be hugely beneficial, so much so that Kaggle has invested in powerful Nvidia cards just to provide its users with enhanced performance. You can use one for free for up to 30 hours a week, and enabling it is simple. Before you dive in, however, there are some things you need to know.

As Kaggle outlines in its official documentation, GPU utilization is really only useful for training deep learning models. Other workflows don't tend to benefit from GPU power. With that in mind, users should manage their GPU usage wisely. Turn on a GPU only when you really need it, and be sure to turn it off when you don't.

How to add a GPU in Kaggle

Ready to take advantage of the boost in performance that using a GPU in Kaggle can provide? Here's how to enable one:

Open your project in Kaggle or create a new one. Click the three dots at the top of the notebook, or look for the Notebook options in the sidebar on the right. Under Accelerator, select the Kaggle-provided GPU you want to use. Start your session as normal.

Beneath the Accelerator menu in Notebook options, you'll see your GPU quota. It tells you how many GPU hours you've used during the current week so that you can manage your time effectively. Remember to disable GPU utilization when you don't need it, or select None as the Accelerator for projects that won't benefit from one.

Final thoughts on using a GPU in Kaggle

Adding a GPU to your Kaggle workflows can bring significant performance improvements, but exactly how much of a speed increase you'll see can vary widely. Model architecture, batch size, input pipeline complexity, and other factors all play a part in determining how GPU utilization can impact your project.

Given that Kaggle offers free GPU usage, and that it's so easy to enable one, there's no harm in trying one out for yourself to see what kind of difference it makes. But remember that there is a limit to how long you can keep a GPU running, so use its power wisely.