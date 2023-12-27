During day-to-day use of a Linux distribution such as Ubuntu, you might end up having an issue with your installation. It could be because Ubuntu is not booting correctly, or maybe a specific driver for something like your keyboard or mouse, and even the soundcard is malfunctioning. Whatever the issue is, there's a recovery mode for this, giving you access to free up disk space, repair broken packages, and a lot of other tasks. Here's how you can access it.

How to boot Ubuntu into recovery mode

Getting Ubuntu into recovery mode involves using the GNU GRUB Menu. From here, you can get the recovery mode option.

Boot your Ubuntu-powered desktop, virtual machine, or your Ubuntu laptop. Wait till the BIOS Menu and any on-screen logos are gone. Once the BIOS screen is gone, press and hold the Shift or Esc key on your keyboard. If you boot into the Ubuntu login screen or see the Ubuntu logo, you have waited too long. Reboot and try again. In the resulting GNU GRUB Menu, use the arrow keys on your keyboard to choose Advanced Options for Ubuntu. Pick one of the kernels on the list to use, making sure to choose one that says (Recovery Mode) and confirm your choice with Enter. You'll be taken to the Recovery Menu.

Now that the recovery menu is open, we have some tips that you might want to look into in the next section. Depending on what issue you might be having, you'll want to pick one of these options to diagnose or fix your computer.

What you can do in recovery mode

You'll see several options in the recovery menu. Select the one you want and press Enter on your keyboard to use it. There are some basic ones to keep in mind first. The resume option will take you back to a normal boot. The clean option is what is used to clean your Ubuntu install and remove old and unnecessary packages that might cause issues. The dpkg option is what will fix package manager issues if you have problems installing or updating apps. The final option on the bottom, meanwhile, is the system-summary option, which just shows information about your computer, should you have to share it with an IT admin.

For some more advanced options, FailsafeX is what will run Ubuntu in failsafe graphics mode, should you have issues with your graphics card, or if Ubuntu just keeps booting into a black screen. There's also fsck which will check errors in the file system. Additionally, grub will attempt to update the GRUB bootloader that you're currently using. Network will load up networking and allow you to update drivers.

Finally, there's root which will give you the ability to execute terminal commands as a root user. This is for extreme situations only, since it has access to all files on the system.

All that said, we hope you now understand how to boot into recovery mode on Ubuntu. As you can see, getting into this mode is easy, and there are several options you can use in this mode to fix issues with your system.