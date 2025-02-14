I have two mini PCs mostly just lying around: the Ayaneo AM02, which I turned into a game console in my living room, and the Ayaneo AM01. I've been trying to figure out ways to make use of the AM01, and I had an idea. What if I could turn it into a really basic NAS, that uses significantly less power than my actual NAS?

I wanted to play around with something new, so I opted not to go for TrueNAS or Unraid. Instead, I used the basic Windows install that it already comes with, and installed Docker Desktop and Portainer. Once I'd done that, and disabled automatic Windows Updates (don't keep them off all the time, this is just while I'm testing), I was ready to go. I unplugged my AM01 from my monitor, mouse, and keyboard, and managed everything from my laptop.

It went surprisingly well, much better than I had initially thought it might.

Why use a mini PC as a NAS?

I have a lot of tech lying around, and I use my NAS extensively in my day-to-day life. It has a Ryzen 7 3700X and a GTX 1070, so while it's certainly powerful and capable of transcoding 4K video as well, it's also pretty power-hungry. I wanted to experiment with the Ayaneo AM01 as it has a Ryzen 7 5700U, a very low-power CPU that should still be capable of a lot.

Granted, you aren't going to necessarily be doing as much on this CPU as you would be with the 3700X, but the performance delta may not be as bad as it seems on the outset. While you might struggle with some 4K transcoding, it gets the job done for basically anything else. You don't even need to install a NAS OS on it if you don't want to, and for this proof of concept, I just deployed Docker Desktop and Portainer.

To be clear, I don't recommend using Windows for this project, but as a proof of concept, it certainly works. For ease of deployment and modification, I'd suggest using an operating system like Ubuntu Server, TrueNAS, or even Proxmox.

Installing Docker Desktop and Portainer