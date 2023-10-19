Our excellent iPhones and iPads also double as ebook readers, allowing users to conveniently read content while on the go. And while Apple Books is the default app for ebook reading included on all iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 devices, there are plenty of solid third-party alternatives out there. One of the more popular solutions happens to Amazon Kindle, which offers an app for iDevices. Here's how to buy Amazon Kindle ebooks using your iPhone or iPad.

How to buy Amazon Kindle ebooks on iPhone or iPad

Unfortunately, the Kindle app on iOS and iPadOS does not support direct ebook purchases. Instead, it displays your existing ebook library. So, how do you buy and add more ebooks to your Kindle library using your iDevice? Follow the steps below.

Head to the official Amazon Kindle website. Either use the search bar at the top to find a title you're looking for or tap on one of the featured books on the main page. Make sure you select the Kindle variant of the book, rather than Audiobook or Paperback. Hit the Buy Now with 1-Click button. 2 Images Close This will prompt you to sign in using your Amazon account if you aren't signed in already. If you are, confirm the purchase, and your linked bank card will be charged. Now that the Kindle ebook has been purchased, you will find it in the Kindle app on your iPhone or iPad, as long as you're signed into the same Amazon account.

Do note that you can subscribe to Amazon Kindle Unlimited to access over 2 million ebooks for a stable monthly fee, instead of paying for and owning each book individually. Though, when canceling your subscription, you'll expectedly lose access to all of those ebooks. Think of it as a digital book rental service, similar to Spotify, Netflix, and Apple subscription services.

So as you can see, the Kindle app on iPhone and iPad is just for reading ebooks you've already purchased or have access to through the Unlimited subscription. Unfortunately, it's impossible to buy ebooks directly from the app, and you will have to visit Amazon's website every time you're interested in buying a new book.