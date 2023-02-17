By default, the Apple Watch is capable of calculating the tip and splitting the bill between several people. Here's how to utilize these features.

The latest Apple Watches come packed with features and technologies, making them some of the best smartwatches currently available. Though, many users aren't aware of the complete list of offerings these wearables pack. Consequently, they don't make the most of their high-end devices and miss out on some neat perks. For example, many people haven't heard of the tip calculator function built into watchOS. Not only does it calculate the tip, but it also allows you to split the entire bill with several people. Whether you have an Apple Watch Ultra or an older model, here's how you can use this feature on watchOS.

How to calculate and split the bill on your Apple Watch

Launch the built-in Calculator app on your Apple Watch. Type the total number you need to pay. 2 Images Close Tap the Tip button towards the top middle. Choose the percentage you would like to tip by rotating the Digital Crown. This will show the tip amount, in addition to the new total, by automatically adding it to the initial bill. Tap on People if you'd like to split the bill with someone else and change the number by rotating the Digital Crown. This will show how much each person would have to pay at the very bottom of the screen. 2 Images Close

As you can see, it's extremely easy to calculate the tip and split the bill between several people on an Apple Watch. Shockingly, this exclusive watchOS feature is unavailable on the Calculator app built into iOS. If you don't have an Apple Watch, you will need to download a third-party iPhone app that supports this feature, like Tip Calculator & Bill Split.

Alternatively, you could manually do the calculations on the iOS Calculator app by typing the bill > (+) > percentage number you'd like to tip > (%) > (=). This will show the new bill total after the tip. To split it between people, divide the new total by the number of present people.