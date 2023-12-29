The Apple Watch is not just for casual communications: it can be a serious safety device. If you have one of the latest Apple Watches with cellular connectivity, you can contact emergency services right from your wrist. This works with Apple Watch Series 5 models and newer. In some countries and regions, emergency calling even works when you don’t have a cellular connection, as long as your Wi-Fi calling connected iPhone is nearby. This includes the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. There are numerous ways you can call 911 from an Apple Watch.

How to call 911 on Apple Watch

Press and hold the side button until you see the slider. Drag the Emergency Call slider to the right. The emergency line will automatically be called which, in North America, is 911. Some regions may require that you press a keypad number to confirm and complete the call. Close

Quicker way to call 911 on Apple Watch

If you’re incapacitated in some way, like from an accident or medical episode, or need to more covertly make an emergency call, there’s a quicker method.

Press and hold the side button until you hear a warning sound and see a countdown on the screen. Note that this warning sound will play even if the Watch is on silent so if you’re trying to be discrete, you might want to use the previous method instead if you’re able to do so. If you don’t turn this countdown off before it ends, the Apple Watch will automatically call emergency series. Close

How to call 911 on Apple Watch using your voice

Arguably the simplest way to call 911 from your Apple Watch is to use a basic Siri voice command.

Say “Hey Siri, call 911” when your watch is nearby. Emergency services will be instantly contacted. Close

Alternatives to emergency calls

Apple Watch makes it easy to call emergency services, but there are other safety features as well. These are especially useful for outdoor adventurers traveling to remote locations with a rugged option like the Apple Watch Ultra 2. You can set predefined emergency contacts who can be contacted in the event of a detected incident. With Fall Detection enabled on a compatible Apple Watch, if the smartwatch detects a fall and you have not tapped a button to confirm you’re OK, the watch will automatically call emergency services for you. The same happens with Crash Detection: if a car crash is detected, you have 20 seconds to check in and say you’re okay or else emergency services will be called.

If you don’t want to go straight to 911, set up a compatible Apple Watch so that it sends details like your location to emergency contacts (location details may not work if you’re traveling and contact local emergency services in another country). If you have an Apple Watch with watchOS 10, you can share your location in a Messages conversation and it will be updated in real time in the conversation so friends can keep track of you as you travel.

With the Apple Watch Ultra and Ultra 2, there’s a special siren feature that emits a loud noise if you are trying to deter an assailant or alert others to someone nefarious. This is activated by pressing and holding the Action button and dragging the Siren slider or waiting for the countdown to finish. (If desired, you can reset this action to trigger another function instead).

If you happen to initiate an emergency call by accident when you didn’t mean to, tap the call button (red circle with a phone receiver in the middle) as quickly as possible to end it before it goes through. Or, while the countdown is going, simply release the side button.

Hand in hand with calling emergency services, it’s a good idea to set up your Medical ID in the Health app on iPhone, which will tell first responders about any pre-existing conditions, allergy medications, and other pertinent details about your health and wellness so they can treat you accordingly. Note that you can call emergency SOS from your iPhone as well.

Your Apple Watch is your safety companion

By using features like emergency calling and more, Apple Watch can be a valuable safety companion. Everyone can benefit from these features, no matter your age or health status. Combined with other features like abnormal heart rate notifications, stress and sleep tracking, and more, Apple Watch can truly help you stay safe, healthy, and connected the people and services that matter the most.