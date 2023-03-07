How to call and text people from a Mac

When you buy a new Mac, the computer seamlessly connects to the rest of your Apple products. So, for example, if you have an iPhone 14 Pro Max and a MacBook Pro (2023), the two devices communicate on a system level, allowing you to utilize tight ecosystem ties, like the ability to call and text people from your Mac using your phone's carrier. We're not referring to iMessage and FaceTime here, but the ability to actually send SMS and phone people through your iPhone on macOS. Below are the steps you need to follow to enable this feature, regardless of your iPhone and Mac models.

How to send SMS and make calls on a Mac

Launch the Settings app on your iPhone. Scroll down and tap on Phone. Tap on Calls on Other Devices. Enable Allow Calls on Other Devices and make sure the toggle next to your Mac's name is on. 3 Images Close Go back to the main page of the Settings app, and tap on Messages. Tap on Text Message Forwarding and enable the toggle next to your Mac's name. 3 Images Close

Now when your iPhone is next to your Mac, you can make and answer calls on macOS using the FaceTime app. Similarly, you can send and receive an SMS on the big screen through the Messages application. Keep in mind that this feature piggybacks on your iPhone's cellular plan. So if your iPhone is off or not within proximity, then your Mac will be limited to FaceTime calls and iMessages only.

If you find the feature too distracting on your work Mac, you can use Focus modes or disable the feature through the same toggles mentioned above.

Being able to mirror my carrier's calls and messages to the Mac saves me a lot of time. Instead of taking my iPhone out whenever someone calls during work, I pick it up from my computer and multitask. Similarly, when a website texts me a two-factor authentication code, macOS automatically fills it in after the SMS lands in my Mac's Messages app. It's a great system.