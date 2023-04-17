When you buy a new Mac, such as the MacBook Pro (2023), you get to personalize it based on your taste, needs, and preferences. Notably, the macOS Ventura allows you to change the accent color and pick between Blue, Red, Yellow, and many other colors. This controls the color of certain buttons, icons, and menus. So when you change the accent color on macOS, your preferred color will appear in several locations across the systems and apps. If you're unsatisfied with the default offering, you can change the accent color by following the steps below.

How to change the accent color on a Mac

Launch the System Settings app on your Mac. Click on Appearance in the Side Bar. Select your preferred shade in the Accent color section. By default, macOS is set to a Multicolor accent. You can choose between Blue, Purple, Pink, Red, Orange, Yellow, Green, and Graphite. You can similarly change the text highlight color by changing the selection in the Highlight color menu. Next time you select text, the highlight color will reflect your selection.

Having the ability to change the accent and highlight color on a Mac makes macOS a flexible system that caters to those who want to control their devices' appearance. And of course, if you change your mind later on, you could always revert to Multicolor or pick another color from the available options. The choice is yours!