Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

When you buy a new Mac, such as the MacBook Pro (2023), you get to personalize it based on your taste, needs, and preferences. Notably, the macOS Ventura allows you to change the accent color and pick between Blue, Red, Yellow, and many other colors. This controls the color of certain buttons, icons, and menus. So when you change the accent color on macOS, your preferred color will appear in several locations across the systems and apps. If you're unsatisfied with the default offering, you can change the accent color by following the steps below.

How to change the accent color on a Mac

  1. Launch the System Settings app on your Mac.
  2. Click on Appearance in the Side Bar.
    How to change the accent color across macOS: System Settings app highlighting the Appearance section
  3. Select your preferred shade in the Accent color section. By default, macOS is set to a Multicolor accent. You can choose between Blue, Purple, Pink, Red, Orange, Yellow, Green, and Graphite.
    How to change the accent color across macOS: Appearance settings highlighting the accent color options
  4. You can similarly change the text highlight color by changing the selection in the Highlight color menu. Next time you select text, the highlight color will reflect your selection.
    How to change the accent color across macOS: Appearance settings highlighting highlight color options

Having the ability to change the accent and highlight color on a Mac makes macOS a flexible system that caters to those who want to control their devices' appearance. And of course, if you change your mind later on, you could always revert to Multicolor or pick another color from the available options. The choice is yours!

MacBook Pro 2023
Apple MacBook Pro (2023)
$2299 $2499 Save $200

The 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro (2023) models adopt the same exterior chassis first introduced in 2021. They offer boosted M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 support, HDMI 2.1 compatibility, a notched display, and more.

$1999 at Best Buy (14 inches) $2499 at Best Buy (16 inches) $1949 at Amazon (14 inches) $2299 at Amazon (16 inches)