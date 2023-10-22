When you have a great laptop or desktop, the person in charge of what happens on it is called the administrator. They can install or remove applications and change other system settings. But what happens if the administrator or their name changes? Well, you can always change the person's name in Windows, of course. However, you need access to the administrator account to change the name and the administrator can't be logged into a PC using the account. Otherwise, the name can be changed using the Windows 11 Control Panel should a local account be used.

How to change the administrator name in Windows 11 through the Control Panel

When you want to change the administrator name and the PC is set up using a local account, you can head to the Windows 11 Control Panel to change it. Here's what to do:

Open the Windows 11 Start Menu. Search for Control Panel and click the top result. Switch to Category View by clicking View by: and then choose Category Choose User Accounts. Choose Change your account name. Enter the new name, and click Change Name.

Once you click the Change Name button, the change will take immediate effect. You won't need to reboot your PC.

How to change the administrator name in Windows 11 through a Microsoft account

If the administrator is using a Microsoft account, then changing the name is a little bit more complicated. You'll have to go through the Microsoft account website experience to complete this process.

Open the Windows 11 Settings app. Choose Accounts. Choose Your Info. Click the link for Manage my accounts. You'll be redirected to a web browser and will be asked to sign in. Click on your name at the top. Choose Edit name. Enter a new name and finish verification. Restart your PC.

The next time you restart your PC, you should see the change reflected. Just make sure your PC is connected to the internet first.

That's all you need to know about changing the administrator name in Windows 11. These are the two easiest methods. You might have seen or heard about a method involving the command prompt, but we don't suggest using that as it's not for novice users. Stick to these two methods, and your PC should be ready with its new administrator name!