When you set up a new Apple Watch, you will choose a four-digit passcode to access the device (if you want to have a passcode activated). Once set up, you must enter this passcode to see anything on the watch face when it isn’t on your wrist, or when you first put it back on your wrist after charging. This is for security purposes so someone can’t grab your watch and access your personal health information, messages, and more. What happens if you decide you want to change the passcode because you think a nosy co-worker saw you input yours or your child has figured it out and you don’t want them reading your personal messages? It’s easy to change the Apple Watch passcode.

How to change watchOS passcode from Apple Watch

Go to the Settings app on Apple Watch. Scroll down to Passcode. Select Change Passcode. Close Enter your current passcode. Enter the desired new passcode. Close

How to change Apple Watch passcode from iPhone

Open the Watch app on your iPhone. Select the My Watch tab (if it isn’t already selected). Scroll down and select Passcode. Close Select Change Passcode. You’ll be prompted to enter your existing passcode directly on the Apple Watch to change it, just like with the steps noted above. Once entered, you must then enter the desired new passcode you want to change it to on the Apple Watch screen. Close

How to use a passcode longer than four digits

While a four-digit passcode is standard on Apple Watch, did you know that you can use longer passcodes if desired? The four-digit passcode is considered a “Simple Passcode,” but you can use a more complex one that’s up to 10 digits long to increase the level of security of your personal information.

Open the Settings app on your Apple Watch. Scroll down and select Passcode. Scroll to Simple Passcode and tap to the left to turn it off. Close You’ll be immediately prompted to enter your existing passcode then a new one (longer than four digits if desired) on the Watch screen to change it. Close

Don't forget your passcode!

Regardless of which watchOS you have, including the new watchOS 10, you need to know what your current passcode if you want to change it. If you have forgotten your Apple Watch passcode, you will have to reset the Apple Watch. If you have tried to enter a passcode too many times and have gotten locked out of the Apple Watch, you will also need to reset Apple Watch with too many passcode attempts.

Once you know your passcode, however, changing the passcode for every model, including the new Apple Watch Ultra 2, is simple. You can change it to something new, longer, or easier for you to remember just like you would change a password or passcode for any other electronic device or service.