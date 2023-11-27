Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

By default, Windows 11 displays the time and date in the format that matches your region, which is chosen when you set up your PC. After all, that makes the most sense. However, you might want it to be different from the default for your system language. Thankfully, you can change it.

If your PC's region is set to the U.S., you'll see the date in the MM/DD/YYYY format, but as anybody in Europe will tell you, DD/MM/YYYY is the best format. Here are a few ways to change the date format on Windows 11.

How to change the date format in Windows 11 Settings

The easiest method

  1. Open the Settings app. You can find it in the Start menu or by using the Windows search bar.
  2. Go to Time & language on the left-side menu.
    Screenshot of the Home page in Windows 11 Settings with the Time & language section highlighted
  3. Click Language and region.
    Screenshot of the Time & language settings on Windows 11 with the Language & region button highlighted
  4. Expand the Regional format field by clicking it (don't click the dropdown menu).
    Screenshot of the Language & region page in Windows 11 Settings with the regional format button highlighted
  5. Click Change formats.
    Screenshot of the Language and region page in Windows 11 Settings with the change format button highlighted
  6. Use the First day of the week dropdown menu to choose which day of the week should be first on a calendar.
    Screenshot of the Regional format settings page in Windows 11 with the dropdown menu for the first day of the week highlighted
  7. Click the Short date dropdown menu to change the format for short dates (such as in the taskbar).
    Screenshot of the Regional format settings page in Windows 11 with the dropdown menu for the short date highlighted
    Screenshot of the Regional format settings page in Windows 11 with the dropdown menu for the long date highlighted
  8. Click the Long date dropdown menu to change the long date format.
  9. If you'd also like to change the time format, do the same for Short time and Long time.
    Screenshot of the Regional format settings page in Windows 11 with the dropdown menu for the short time highlighted
    Screenshot of the Regional format settings page in Windows 11 with the dropdown menu for the long time highlighted

Another possible way to change the date format is by clicking the dropdown menu next to Regional format in the Language and region page. This menu includes formats from all the countries that speak a variant of any of the languages installed on your PC. If you have your PC in English, for example, you can easily switch between the U.S. and U.K. formats. This setting also applies to numbers, time, and more.

How to change the date format using Control Panel

For old-school Windows users

  1. Open the Start menu and search for Control Panel. Choose the first option.
    Screenshot of Windows Search showing results for Control Panel with the first result highlighted
  2. Switch the View by (in the top right) option to either Large icons or Small icons.
    Screenshot of Control Panel with the Category button highlighted next to View by
    Screenshot of Control Panel with the view options menu open and the large icons and small icons options highlighted
  3. Click Region.
    Screenshot of Control Panel with the Region button highlighted
  4. Use the Short date, Long date, Short time, Long time and First day of the week dropdown menus to choose the right format for each one.
  5. Preview the changes under Examples.
  6. Click OK to confirm your changes.
    Screenshot of the Region control panel with the date and time format settings dropdown menus highlighted
    Screenshot of the region control panel with the OK button highlighted

Finalize the date

No matter which method you prefer, both of these will let you change the date format on your laptop or desktop PC. You can always dive back into these pages to change them if needed. If you want to fiddle around with other settings, there are plenty of ways to customize Windows 11 if you really want to make your set up your own.