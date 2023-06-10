Safari is one of the best web browsers for macOS Ventura users. Not only is it perfectly optimized for all new Macs, but it also offers a rich set of features to boost users' productivity. Though, many Mac users rely on Android phones and tablets, or even Windows PCs. In this case, it would make more sense to rely on a cross-platform web browser, rather than Safari. After all, keeping open tabs, browsing history, and saved preferences synced across all devices is important for many users.

So if you've decided to move away from Safari on macOS, it's advisable to change the default web browser to your new primary app. This way, when you click a link anywhere across macOS, the system will automatically launch the preferred web browser, instead of defaulting to Safari. If you're not sure how to change the default web browser on your Mac, follow the steps we've listed below.

Changing the default web browser on a Mac

Launch the System Settings app on your Mac, and go to the Desktop & Dock section. Scroll down, and click on the drop-down menu associated to the Default web browser option. The list will display supported web browsers you've installed on your Mac. Pick the one you prefer. Now, whenever you tap a link across macOS, the operating system will launch your newly-assigned web browser instead of defaulting to Safari.

Being able to change the default web browser on macOS is a welcome feature. This way, users don't feel pressured to use Apple's built-in app for convenience reasons. Though, for this to work, you obviously need to install Chrome or Edge on your Mac. You could also rely on other third-party web browsers, assuming they've included support for the default web browser feature. You can similarly change the default web browser on your iPhone, as well.