You've captured the perfect shot, you've finished all the painstaking editing, and now you're ready to print. While that picture might look clean and crisp on your monitor, printing it with the wrong DPI could leave you with a blurry mess. Changing the DPI of your image is a crucial last step in the editing process before sending it to the printer, and the editing power of Adobe Photoshop makes this adjustment a walk in the park. Depending on what medium or application you’re printing for, selecting the appropriate DPI goes a long way to ensuring your print looks its best, so it’s important to know how to change it.

What exactly is DPI?

Dots per inch, or DPI, is a metric that measures the density of printed dots found in every inch of the final product once printed. Up to a certain point, the higher the DPI, the more detail the printer can lay down. A high DPI is usually desired for any high-quality image being viewed up close, like a gallery print, poster, or magazine image, while a lower DPI can be used for larger images viewed from afar, like billboards.

Changing DPI in Adobe Photoshop 2025

On your PC or Mac, launch Adobe Photoshop. Drag your desired image into Photoshop. Navigate to the menu bar at the top left and select Image, then from that menu select Image Size The Image Size menu will open and you will see the option to edit Resolution. This is where you will enter your desired DPI.

What to consider when selecting your DPI

Is resolution the same as DPI?

Firstly, it’s worth pointing out that Photoshop uses the term "Resolution" to mean both PPI and DPI. PPI, or pixels per inch, is relevant only when viewing the image on a screen, while DPI is the metric used for printing. Whatever resolution value you set in Photoshop will change your PPI and DPI.

Also, the file size changes dramatically as you increase or decrease your desired resolution. Settings of 300, 600, or 900 DPI, typically used for high-quality prints, could render file sizes that approach or exceed a gigabyte per image. This is really reserved for gallery-quality printing. If you’re just posting your image online or adding it to some content destined to be read on a computer screen or mobile device, then you might consider setting the DPI as low as 72, yielding a much smaller file size that is easier to work with.

Your image is ready to be printed and displayed

Once you’ve finished the long night of painstakingly editing your images in Adobe Lightroom and Photoshop, you take only a few seconds to set the proper DPI for your printing needs and get ready to see your images come to life on some quality photo paper.

While Photoshop is unquestionably one of the most powerful editing tools on the market, it doesn’t fit everyone's budget. If that’s the case, you can also change your DPI using any number of free photo editors available online.