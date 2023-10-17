Screens come in all shapes and sizes, and with that comes several monitor color issues you might face when connecting your computer to it for the first time. Color profiles are Windows' way of bridging the gap between PCs and monitors. If you're experiencing screen color issues on your computer and would like to find a way to fix it, follow this guide as we cover how to change and install color profiles on Windows 11.

What are color profiles?

Color profiles are packets of information your operating system (in this case, Windows 11) uses to display and render color to a screen correctly. Since all screens are built differently, monitors use different formats to display color, which means that it may not always be the best format for your PC. Most of the best laptops are immune from this problem as their components are built to work with the screen, but you might run into issues with a prebuilt PC.

Windows's default color profile is sRGB, meaning standard red, green, and blue. While this is the most commonly used color format, it is outdated, and other formats offer more color variation, hue, bit depth, and more.

Why should you change your color profile?

While sRGB is an excellent color profile for computers that are running everyday tasks, it offers the least amount of color display options when compared to alternate formats. Two other popular color profiles are Adobe RGB and ProPhoto RGB. Adobe RGB offers the same three colors as sRGB but has much more color variation and depth. ProPhoto RGB is the best of the profiles because it has multiple colors, more complex color mixing, and a higher bit depth.

People will often need to use these color profiles if they work as photographers, video editors, or graphic designers because much of the media they work with will be in these formats. Others may change their color profile for gaming to have more vibrant and vivid colors in their games.

How do you find and download color profiles?

Color profiles usually come pre-installed on your monitor and PC. Sometimes, you will receive an installation disk with your monitor that has additional color profiles on it, but otherwise, most color profiles can just be downloaded from the manufacturer's website. You will also need your monitor’s model number so that you can find the right display driver.

Alternatively, if you are looking for color profiles for photography, video editing, or graphic design, then you should look at the websites of companies like Adobe, Cannon, and other camera-oriented companies for their color profiles.

How to change and install color profiles on Windows 11

If you're thinking of changing your color profiles, thankfully, it's easy to do.

Open the Control Panel by searching for it on the taskbar. Search for and select the Color Management tab. 2 Images Close In the Devices tab, tick the box that says Use my settings for this device. Select your color profile from the list of ICC Profiles. If you don't see anything on the list, hit Add and select from the list of available profiles. Then hit OK. 2 Images Close Click Set as Default Profile. If you prefer to install a new color profile, click on the All Profiles tab. 2 Images Close Click Add and select the color profile (ICC) file that you want to use on your computer. Go back to the Devices tab and select the ICC profile you just added. 2 Images Close Now click the Set as Default Profile button. You can now exit the menu, and your color profile should be active. 2 Images Close

How to reset color profiles on Windows 11

If you'd like to reset your color profile, here are some simple steps on how to do it.

Go to the Control Panel by searching for it in the Start menu. Click Color Management and go to the Devices tab. Click on Profiles. 2 Images Close Click on the Reset my settings to the system defaults option in the dropdown menu. Your color profiles should be reset, and you can exit the window. 2 Images Close

How to download color profiles for Windows 11

If you're looking to download color profiles from display manufacturers, you can do so easily. We're using Dell for this tutorial, but the steps should be similar for most other manufacturers.

Head to your manufacturer's website. Find the Downloads section. For Dell, it's called Drivers & Downloads. 2 Images Close Find your monitor’s model number on the back of the device or by going to Settings > Display > Advanced Display options in Windows. Search for the latest color profiles for your monitor and click Download. When you open the download folder, it will contain either an ICC or ICM file. Use these files to install new color profiles from the Color Management settings.

Do you need to change your color profile on Windows 11?

Changing your color profile is not a very common problem that needs fixing. With computer monitors getting more advanced, many now come with integrated software that adapts the monitor to your setup. Most people who need to change their color profile are doing so for work purposes. Others are doing it so that the image quality is crisper when playing games or watching movies, and only some need to fix visual issues when (most likely) using an older monitor. So, whether your intent is for work or play, now you know how to change and install color profiles on Windows 11 to improve the image quality of your PC.