The Apple Watch will typically come in a specific language as default based on your region. It’s likely English, French, or Spanish in North America, depending on how you set it up with your iPhone. But you might want to compose messages on one of the latest Apple Watches in a different language, whether it’s your first language or a second (or third!) language. The good news is the Apple Watch keyboard supports many languages, and you can switch between these as you wish.

How to change the Apple Watch keyboard language

Change the keyboard settings on the iPhone with which your Apple Watch is paired. Go to Settings > General > Keyboard. Close Select Keyboards at the top. Select Add New Keyboard. Select the language you want from the list or search for it by name. Tap it to add to your list. Repeat for other languages you might want to add. Close Now go to your Apple Watch and open an existing conversation or start a new one. Close Scroll down past Suggestions and select Language. Select the new (or one of the new) languages you just added. Go back to your message, and you can now reply with a keyboard specific to that language. Close

Setting this up will allow you to converse in another language with predictive text and sentence completions. This will only apply to that one message or message thread, but you're allowed to use multiple languages and language keyboards simultaneously.

How to change the overall Apple Watch language

If you want to change the overall language used on the Apple Watch and apply it to all menu items, including the keyboard, follow these steps:

Open the Watch app on your iPhone. Select the My Watch tab (it’s typically the default, so it might already be selected). Select General. Close Select Language and Region. The default will be Mirror my iPhone. This means the Watch will automatically use the same language you use on your iPhone. If you want it to be different, select Custom. Select Add Language. Close Choose your desired language from the list. When you select it, a pop-up will ask if you want to use this new language as your primary language. Select Use [Language]. When you look at your Apple Watch, details will be displayed in that new language of choice. The new language may take a few minutes to load onto the device. You may see the words “changing language” in the desired language appear on the watch face before it restarts. This will adjust the Apple Watch keyboard language to the one you want to use as well. Close

Why would you want to change the Apple Watch keyboard language?

Having conversations in multiple languages via an Apple Watch like the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is useful. You might want to converse with your parents in Spanish but co-workers in English. If you’re traveling or working with clients or co-workers in a different country, you might want to be able to reply or converse with them in their native language.

The beauty is that if you’re multilingual or know enough to have a basic conversation with someone in another language, you can add numerous keyboards to the Apple Watch with watchOS 10 or older. You just need to switch the keyboard to the desired language before replying or initiating a conversation. Your French-Canadian team will appreciate the accents added to letters while your Spanish colleagues will take notice when you reply with “gracias” versus “thank you.” With intelligent predictive text, typing in the native language will be much easier using the tiny Apple Watch keyboard, and even recognition will be more accurate when using your voice.