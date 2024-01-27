All Apple Watch models support fitness tracking, as that's the device's primary focus. Thanks to the Workouts and Fitness apps on watchOS 10, you can view your health metrics live. This means you can check how many calories you've burned so far during an in-progress workout. This motivates many people to push harder, as the metrics help them visualize their achievements in real time. But what if your Apple Watch is showing kilojoules (KJ) when you want to see calories (Cal)? No worries — whether you have an Apple Watch Ultra 2 or a lower-end model, you can fix that.

What's the difference between KJ and Cal

Before we get to the steps, let's clarify the difference between kilojoules and calories. For starters, they're both units that are used to measure the energy your body gains from eating or loses when you exercise. Kilojoules belongs to the International System of Units (SI), which is adopted in some European countries as well as Australia and New Zealand. Meanwhile, the U.S. and various other countries typically opt for calories, which is a non-SI unit. While the kilojoules unit is generally considered more accurate, the calories metric remains more popular in some regions. For reference, 1 Cal equates to 4.184 KJ.

How to change kilojoules to calories on Apple Watch

If you don't want to rely on your paired iPhone, you can switch between KJ and Cal on the Apple Watch itself.

Launch the Settings app on watchOS. Scroll to the bottom, and go to the Workout section. Scroll down again, and head to Units of Measure. There you can pick between Calories, Kilocalories, and Kilojoules. Select the unit you prefer by tapping it. Close

How to switch from KJ to Cal using your iPhone

The Apple Watch's display is relatively small, so you may find it easier to switch between kilojoules and calories using your iPhone.

Launch the Watch app on your iPhone. Scroll down in the main My Watch tab, and go to Workout. Scroll down again, and head to Units of Measure. Choose between Calories, Kilocalories, and Kilojoules by tapping the unit you want. Close

It's easy to set the unit you prefer

As our guide highlights, you can easily switch between KJ and Cal on Apple Watch using two different methods. The first requires only your Apple Watch, but it may be more challenging due to the size of the wearable device. The second method requires you to have a paired iPhone and offers a more comfortable view. Regardless of the method you use, the results are the same. You only need to perform one of the two methods a single time, and the changes will sync across your Apple Watch and iPhone automatically.