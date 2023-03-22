If you just purchased a great Chromebook or a great ChromeOS tablet, you'll be happy to know you can make it your own. Along with basic tweaks like changing the wallpaper or personalizing your Chromebook experience, you can also swap out the language.

Similar to changing most aspects on a Chromebook, you can tweak the language by going to the settings app in ChromeOS. Keep in mind there are two things you can do here. There's changing the primary language on your Chromebook (what you'll see across ChromeOS) and adding web content languages (what you'll see on webpages). We'll cover both for you here, starting first with the primary language.

Google websites like Gmail, Drive, and YouTube will automatically use the language tied to your Google Account unless you've changed these on your own.

How to change the primary language on Chromebook

When changing your primary language, you'll be able to download new languages or switch to one that comes pre-installed on your Chromebook. Here's how to do it.

Click on the time at the bottom right of your Chromebook. Select Settings. Select Advanced. Select Languages and inputs. Select Languages. Under Device, Languages click Change. Pick and language from the list, or search for one and choose confirm and restart.

Unlike changing languages in Windows, you're limited to one primary language at a time on a Chromebook and will have to restart each time you want to switch to a different language. There's no switch or toggle button like on Windows 11.

How to change and add web languages on a Chromebook

Let's move on to changing web languages, which are separate from your primary language. These are what you use to read web content in a different language when available, without using translation services.

Click on the time at the bottom right of your Chromebook. Select Settings. Select Advanced. Select Languages and inputs. Select Languages. Click Website languages Click Add languages, and choose the language you'd like to add. Once you add a web language, you can select which one you prefer. Just click the preferred language and select More. Move it up and down the list by choosing Move to top. Translations show in order of preference.

If you want Google to show translations for a specific language, select Offer to translate pages in this language. This option appears only if you’ve turned on the Offer Google Translate for websites in other languages button at the bottom of the settings app.

We hope that you found this guide helpful. This is just one of many guides that we've put together for Chromebook users. Whether you're a newbie or an expert, check out some of our other starter guides on things like the best tools for software development on a Chromebook, how to use PowerShell on a Chromebook, and even some of the Best ChromeOS games.