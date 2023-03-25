How to add or change a photo's geolocation on your iPhone or iPad

Whether you have a new iPhone, such as the iPhone 14 Pro Max, or one of the excellent iPads, your iDevice will be packed with Pro features. This means you can execute plenty of complex tasks without always needing to depend on third-party solutions. One of these iOS/iPadOS offerings is the ability to add or change the geolocation of a photo or video. Below you will find detailed steps on how to take advantage of this feature.

Launch the Photos app. Head to the photo or video you want to tweak. Tap on the three-dot menu in the top right corner. Click on Adjust Location. This will allow you to type any location or remove the geotag altogether through the No Location button. 4 Images Close

As you can see, changing the geolocation of a photo or video on an iPhone or iPad is a simple process. All you need is a location's name or coordinates, and you're good to go. This feature comes in handy when a person shares a photo that has been stripped of its metadata. You can simply add a geotag to it to remember where it was taken. If you're shooting several photos in a row, the Camera app sometimes skips adding a geotag, so this feature can also help you easily tag your media with the correct location. You can similarly change the date and time on a video or photo, and that process is also very simple.

There are other complex photo features you can check out on your iPhone or iPad, including the Pro camera mode and remotely controlling your camera with your Apple Watch.