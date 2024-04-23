More and more, we see companies try to move away from traditional passwords. Windows 11 (and 10) both recommend that you set up a PIN after signing in using a Microsoft account. This is so your Microsoft account password isn't exposed every time you login, and instead you have a unique code to your device.

This helps keep your Microsoft account safe, but if you want to be extra cautious, it's also a good idea to change your PIN frequently. If you're using a laptop or a PC in a shared space, there's a chance someone might try to catch you entering your PIN and log into your account if they steal your laptop. Or, if you share a desktop PC with your family, changing your PIN can keep nosy family members out, too.

How to change your PIN on Windows 11 and 10

If you're on Windows 11, changing your PIN can be done with the following steps. On Windows 10, the steps are basically the same, but things will look a bit different.

1. Open the Settings app (it can be found in the Start menu, or you can press Windows + I on your keyboard).

2. Select the Accounts option from the menu on the left.

3. Click Sign-in options (you may need to scroll down).

4. Expand the PIN (Windows Hello) option and click Change PIN.

5. Enter your current PIN in the PIN field.

6. Enter your new PIN in the New PIN and Confirm PIN fields.

If you want your PIN to include symbols and letters, enable the toggle below the text fields.

7. Click OK.

How to remove the PIN on Windows 11

If, instead of changing the PIN, you'd rather remove it entirely and use your password instead, you can also do that. Here's how:

1. Follow steps 1 through 3 above.

2. Make sure the For improved security, only allow Windows Hello sign-in for Microsoft accounts on this device (Recommended) toggle is turned Off.

3. Exit the page and re-open it

4. Expand the PIN section and click Remove, and then click Remove again after all the warnings appear.

5. Enter your Microsoft account password to confirm.

Disabling the PIN is not recommended, since you'll have to type in your password every time and potentially expose your Microsoft account to onlookers. Disabling your PIN also means you can no longer use Windows Hello facial recognition or fingerprint sign-in, so it's less convenient.

Keep your device safe

Changing your PIN on Windows 11 is a very straightforward process, and it can greatly help enhance the security of your Windows PC. You don't need to do this all the time (or at all, technically), but it's recommended, especially if you use your computer in a shared space frequently.