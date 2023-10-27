Caught your Windows machine living in a different time zone? That simply won’t do, because it’s so critical to have the right time zone on our computers. Setting the right time zone on your laptop is especially important if you travel with it a lot, as you might end up missing meetings and appointments if you have the wrong time. And if you're new to Windows 11 (you really should upgrade if you haven't), you might find it tricky to locate where you can adjust time and date settings.

Change the time zone on Windows 11

Open Settings — you can do this by right-clicking the Windows logo on the taskbar and then clicking on Settings. You can also search for “settings” using the search bar. Click on Time & language on the left side. Choose Date & time. On the right side, under Time zone, you can pick a time zone of your choice from the drop-down list. 3 Images Close

Set the time manually on a Windows 11 computer

If you want to set a specific time on your computer, follow these steps:

Go to Settings > Time & language > Date & time on your PC or laptop. On the right side, hit the toggle switch next to Set time automatically to turn it off. Below, you should now see an option called Set the date and time manually. Click on the Change button next to it. You can now set any time that you want to, on your Windows 11 machine. 3 Images Close

Make Windows 11 change time zones automatically

Allowing your system to change time zones automatically can be incredibly useful if you travel a lo so you won't have to change it manually each time. This feature is disabled by default, but here's how to enable it:

Right-click on the Windows logo on the taskbar and select Settings. Click on Time & language and then click on Date & time. If the switch next to Set time automatically is off, toggle it back on. The next time you open your laptop in a new city and go online, your system should automatically update its time zone. If it’s taking too long, you can hit the Sync now button, under Additional settings.

Troubleshooting time zone issues on Windows 11

If you’re facing issues changing the time zone on your computer, it’s most likely due to your account not having admin privileges. Try these troubleshooting steps:

Check if your account is an administrator account. To do this, open the Settings app on your computer and click on Accounts in the left pane. On the right, you should see your account details. If it doesn’t say Administrator under your username and profile photo, then log back in with an admin account. If you are an administrator, we have another step for you to try. In the search bar, type “timedate.cpl” and when the search results populate, right-click on the top result and choose Run as administrator. In the popup that appears, you can change the date and time as well as the time zone. 3 Images Close Press the Windows + R keys simultaneously to pull up the Run box. Type in “cmd” and hit Enter to open the Command prompt. Now type in “net user administrator active:yes” – this will give your local user account admin rights. Try to change the date and time using the steps in the above sections again. 3 Images Close

