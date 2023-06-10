If you recently bought a new Mac, such as the MacBook Pro (2023), then you may be looking to personalize it. By default, macOS Ventura could set a generic image, like a flower, as your primary Mac user photo. This appears on the macOS lock screen and when switching between different users on a single Mac. However, some people would rather not depend on the default photo for that. Fortunately, you can change the user photo on macOS, and we've detailed the necessary steps below.

Changing the user photo on a Mac

Launch the System Settings app on your Mac. Scroll down, go to the Users & Groups section, and tap on the photo next to your user's name. Pick between Memoji, Emoji, Monogram, Camera, Photos, and Suggestions, based on your preference. You can also adjust the photo by dragging it around in the circle or dragging the slider to zoom in and out. Click Save when you're done.

Being able to change your macOS user photo easily is a welcome option, as it helps you personalize the system based on your expectations. Do note that this photo will also be reflected on your Apple ID page and your contact card. There is seemingly no way to change the user photo on macOS without having it reflected in the other aforementioned parts of the operating system. Similarly, if you change your Apple ID's photo using another iDevice, then it typically will be reflected on your Mac's Lock Screen automatically.

This behavior doesn't surprise us, as macOS is a relatively simple and intuitive operating system. So by grouping the photos of one's Apple ID, contact card, and macOS user, you get to change your photo once only and have it seamlessly applied elsewhere. It's a time saver for those who would rather not change it manually in three different places across the system.