Many people do video conferencing on their Windows 11 PCs these days, and the webcam is the heart of that experience. So, if you're hoping to take control of your webcam and tweak basic settings, like the image brightness, sharpness, and contrast, the Windows 11 settings app will be where you have to go. If you're on a device with an Arm-based SoC under the hood, like the Surface Pro 9, you also can tweak integrated webcam settings with Windows Studio Effects. We have a look at all two methods for you right here.

How to change your webcam settings in Windows 11 with the Settings app

The easiest way to change webcam settings will be with the Windows 11 settings app. You can open this by pressing the Windows Key and I on your keyboard at the same time. Once it's open, follow the steps below. These settings apply to integrated webcams and external webcams.

Click Bluetooth & devices in the sidebar. Choose Cameras. Under Connected camera choose your camera. Look under Basic Settings to tweak the contrast, brightness, sharpness, and saturation of your image. To reset your settings to default, choose Reset settings. If you're having issues with your webcam, choose Troubleshoot to launch the Windows 11 Get Help app, which will attempt to resolve the issue for you.

Again, the Windows 11 settings app offers pretty basic controls for your webcam. It's nothing too fancy, but tweaking these settings can help lighten up your image a bit and make you look better on your calls.

How to change your Windows Studio Effects settings

If your device has an Arm-based SoC under the hood, from Qualcomm, you can tweak additional webcam settings beyond what the Windows 11 settings app enables. You'll see options for background effects, eye contact, and automatic framing. Thanks to the Windows 11 Moment 2 update, you'll have faster access to these settings in the Quick Actions area of the Taskbar. Note these settings only apply to integrated webcams, though. You also can find the settings manually in the Cameras area of the settings app, as we described above. We explain both methods.

From the Quick Actions panel

Quick Actions are the easier way to get to the Windows Studio Effects. It doesn't take too many clicks, but you might have to add a button for it. Here's how.

Open Quick Actions with Windows Key and A on your keyboard. Choose the pencil icon to edit the quick actions available in the panel. Click Add and choose Windows Studio Effects. Once added, click on the Studio Effects icon. You'll have access to the basic settings we mentioned at the top, for Background effects, Eye Contact, and framing.

From the Settings app

More experienced users might want to tweak Windows Studio Effects from the Settings app. It's a more drawn-out process, but if you want to get to it the "hard" way, here's how.

Open the Windows 11 Settings app by pressing Windows + I on your keyboard. Choose Bluetooth & devices in the sidebar. Choose Cameras Select the camera on your laptop. Under Camera Effects select the effects you want to enable, making sure the toggle switch for On is picked.

Again, just like with what you see in Quick Actions, you can choose background effects like blur, automatic framing, eye contact, and more. You've now tweaked your integrated webcam to spice up your video feed. With Windows Studio Effects, you'll look even better in your video calls. You can learn more about the feature in our dedicated Windows Studio Effects how-to guide.

Changing the webcam settings in Windows 11 is just one way you can personalize your device. We also suggest you tweak settings for things like fast startup, and change a few settings to make Windows 11 more private.