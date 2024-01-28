When you buy an Apple Watch from Facebook Marketplace or similar platforms, there's a good chance it won't come with its charger. After all, second-hand Apple products are often listed without the cables, bricks, and accessories needed to power them up. And, obviously, you won't be able to use your new smartwatch if its battery is dead. So, how do you charge an Apple Watch without its original charger? Let's find out.

What chargers does the Apple Watch support?

Contrary to popular belief, the Apple Watch does not support Qi, Qi2, and MagSafe chargers. This means the wireless charging pad you use to top-up your phone is incompatible with your Apple wearable. It also means you can't rely on the reverse wireless charging feature that's on some modern Android smartphones to charge an Apple Watch. Ultimately, the Apple Watch charges via a proprietary standard exclusively. Therefore, you will need a compatible charging puck on the watch's end, no matter the overall design of the charger.

How to charge an Apple Watch without its charger

Even if you have the highest-end Apple Watch Ultra 2, you are still limited to the magnetic puck designed for Apple's smartwatch. Without this proprietary charger, you simply cannot charge your watch. Fortunately, there are plenty of first-party and third-party Apple Watch chargers, and they all work similarly. All you have to do is bring the backside of your Apple Watch close to the compatible charger, and they will attach magnetically.

Regular chargers

Arguably, the most popular and affordable type of Apple Watch charger is the standard one. Apple typically includes a unit in Apple Watch boxes, but you will still need to buy a compatible brick separately. These chargers usually offer a 1-meter-long cable and are excellent for everyday use at home and on the go.

Portable chargers

Photo: Brady Snyder

A portable charger is another good way to charge your Apple Watch. These typically consist of the puck and a USB connector sticking out of it, with no exterior cable required. Some of these portable chargers double as keychains, while others are part of larger setups. The ESR 3-in-1 MagSafe Charger Stand, for example, offers an Apple Watch charging puck that you can detach from the stand and use as a standalone portable charger. These are ideal for those who tend to charge on the go and don't have enough space in their bags to pack a regular charger.

Charging stands and docks

As mentioned above, you can charge your Apple Watch by using a compatible stand. Some of these stands offer multiple pads and pucks to accommodate several devices at once, while other stands feature only an Apple Watch charging puck. Either way, these stands and docks are ideal for bedside nightstands, work desks, and other stationary setups.

Wireless power banks

Another way to charge your Apple Watch is through a compatible wireless power bank. Some power banks offer integrated pucks on their surface, allowing you to place the Apple Watch directly on them to charge. These are another good option for those who want to charge when on the go but don't have access to a power source. Make sure, however, that the power bank is compatible with Apple Watches before buying it, since regular Qi/MagSafe wireless charging power banks won't work.

Car chargers

Car chargers are yet another way to charge your Apple Watch while you're on the go. You can just grab a regular Apple Watch charger and pair it with a car power brick. This way, you can use the same regular charger in your car and at home. You only have to switch between brick types, since you'll be using a generic power adapter at home, not a car charger.

Computers and smartphones

Lastly, you can rely on a compatible computer or smartphone to top-up your Apple Watch. Just grab a regular Apple Watch charger, and use its USB connector to plug into a Mac, Windows PC, or supported phone. This way you can also charge your Apple wearable when you have no access to other power sources.

You can't charge an Apple Watch without a compatible charger

As our guide reveals, you can't charge an Apple Watch without relying on its proprietary magnetic puck. While compatible chargers' sizes, form factors, and prices vary, they all use the same puck on the watch's end. If you're not sure which charger you should pick up for your Apple Watch, you can buy any of those listed below. They are all official and work reliably. Otherwise, if you're looking for more diverse options, you can check our dedicated guide that highlights the best Apple Watch chargers currently on sale.