Just like flagship Android phones, Apple's latest iPhones support fast charging. As a result, when you rely on compatible accessories, you get to charge your iPhone quickly. Whether you have an iPhone 15 Pro Max or an older model, the process and requirements are pretty much the same. Below you will find everything you need to know about charging your iPhone quickly.

Fast charging requirements for iPhone

To fast charge your Apple phone, you first need to have a compatible model. The first model to support this feature was the iPhone 8. In the wired department, as long as you're using an 18W (or higher) charging brick, you will be able to charge 50% of its battery within 30 minutes or so. If you have an iPhone 12 or later, however, you will need a charger that delivers at least 20W to trigger fast charging. Do note that using a faster charger, such as a 100W one, won't charge your iPhone any faster. You're officially limited to up to 20W. To verify the wattage of your charger, simply examine it, as that's usually printed somewhere on it.

When it comes to wireless charging, you have two options. You either rely on a Qi pad to charge your iPhone at up 7.5W or a MagSafe-certified charger to go up to 15W. Unfortunately, wireless charging on iPhone doesn't support speeds beyond 15W. Do note that the first iPhone to support Qi wireless charging is the iPhone 8, while MagSafe charging is limited to the iPhone 12 and newer models, excluding the SE variants.

How to charge your iPhone quickly

Once you verify that you have a compatible iPhone and charger, simply plug it in as you would usually do. Unlike some Android phones, iPhones do not display a fast charging banner. It will just state that your device is charging, whether you're using a fast or slow charger. So you won't be able to tell whether your iPhone is charging quickly or not without using a dedicated watt meter or calculating the time it's taking to charge. Do note that once your iPhone's battery is past the 50% mark, your device may slow down the charging. So if it takes 30 minutes to charge the battery's first half, it'll take longer than that to fill the remaining capacity.