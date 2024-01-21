If you've been using AI tools at all, you've probably realized that you can use them for literally any writing task. One very common use is for writing cover letters. But to take that a step further, it's actually quite easy to use AI tools for curriculum vitae (CV) and resume writing. We'll walk you through the best way to do that, and what's even better is that this is made possible through the free version of ChatGPT. You don't need a Plus subscription.

How to have ChatGPT write your resume

Step 1: Plan

Begin by planning out the details you'd like to include in your resume or CV. ChatGPT can't add information that you don't provide to it, so use bullet points to map out what you'd like to see in it. I'll be using GPT-4 for this, but you can use GPT-3.5 with the free version of ChatGPT. For example, here are the basic guidelines that I provided to ChatGPT for my own career and education.

Breaking it into sections and bullet points per job like this helps make sure you include all the relevant details. It also makes it easy for ChatGPT to summarize those points for you. You can have ChatGPT construct paragraphs from that information or simply spice up the bullet points and keep them as is.

Step 2: First draft

Close

ChatGPT gave me this first draft based on what I provided, but as you can see, there's a lot of missing information. That's what you need to fill in yourself. Take note of what needs to be added so that you can make the necessary additions and modifications. We recommend checking out our How to use ChatGPT guide, as it can help guide you to write an effective prompt for this task. My prompt was simply "Write a CV with this information," and then I pasted the above content from my notes.

Step 3: Add more details

This is the stage where you can ask for adjustments or potentially add more jobs to the draft if you find that some things are lacking. For example, if I wanted to say that I spoke English, intermediate German, and basic Irish, I could ask ChatGPT to include these details. You can obviously make other changes as well.

Step 4: Turn it into a document

If you have ChatGPT Plus, you can ask the tool to turn the document into a PDF. If you do, you'll need to make sure that all the details in the text that the tool has returned are correct before you take this step. Also note that the PDF will be fairly bare-bones and won't include any special formatting.

Therefore, we suggest taking the content that ChatGPT generates and manually inputting it yourself. There are hundreds of CV templates out there on Google Docs or Overleaf, and you can copy and paste what ChatGPT created into individual sections. Doing it this way will easily allow you to make a CV on the go, such as on a tablet or laptop.

While AI won't create your CV entirely on its own, it'll do most of the legwork for you. You still need a concise, appealing layout, but at the very least, you'll quickly and relatively painlessly have a powerful CV that enhances your professionalism.