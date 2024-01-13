Understanding and keeping tabs on your CPU and memory usage is crucial for running your system smoothly. Windows laptops have handy tools and even widgets to help you effortlessly monitor CPU, GPU, and RAM usage, but it's not as straightforward on Linux. It takes a more technical approach and lets you use a plethora of commands to monitor things like CPU and memory utilization. I've tested these methods on an Ubuntu 23.10 machine, but they work on most Linux machines.

Prerequisites

What you'll need for this process

A Linux-based computer

Access to a user account with sudo privileges

Access to a terminal window

A package installer, like apt or yum, both of which are included by default

Check CPU and RAM usage from the terminal

Using the simple top command

One of the easiest ways to get CPU and RAM usage details is by using the simple top command in the terminal. To do this:

Click on the Show apps button on your system's main screen, and select Terminal to open it. Enter the following command: top

The terminal will respond with a list of processes that are currently running on your Linux-based system. Additionally, it'll also give you the details of user tasks, CPU load, memory usage, and more. You can press the q key on the keyboard to quit the top function before trying other commands.

If you find the frequently changing list of the task list a bit overwhelming, then you can use the following command to hide all the idle processes, making it easier to sort through the list.

top –i

Using the htop command for an interactive list

The top command will get the job done, but you can also install htop to get an interactive list of running processes. The only difference between the two is that top is an older command that comes pre-installed on all Linux distros, while htop needs to be installed separately and isn't standard for all Linux systems. They both provide real-time information about your system's performance, but htop offers a slightly better user experience with added colors and a more interactive user interface. To use Htop:

Click on the Show apps button on your system's main screen, and select Terminal. Type the following command, and enter your system password when prompted to update your list of repositories: sudo apt update ​​​​​ Close Install htop using apt command: sudo apt install htop Run htop to get the desired CPU and RAM utilization stats. Htop

You'll now see a comprehensive list of tasks, which you can scroll through. You can search for a specific task by the process name or the application by pressing the F3 key on your keyboard, or by manually selecting using a mouse click. The CPU and the RAM usage can be found towards the top of the window, above the list. You can press the F9 or the F10 button on the keyboard to kill or quit the htop command.

Check CPU and RAM utilization using System Monitor

Some Linux distributions, like Ubuntu, come with a built-in graphical monitoring tool called the System Monitor, which is similar to the Task Manager you get on Windows. It's just a simple application that you can use to monitor tasks and system usage. To use it:

Click on the Show apps button on your system's main screen, and select Terminal. Enter the following command: gnome-system-monitor Select the Resources tab in the new window, and you'll see a complete graphical representation of CPU and RAM usage.

Check CPU and RAM utilization using Nmon Monitoring tool

A good alternative to htop

Nmon is another monitoring tool that's popular among many Linux users. IBM originally developed this system performance monitoring tool for the AIX operating system, but it was later ported to Linux. Much like htop, Nmon isn't available by default on Linux distros, meaning you'll have to install it separately. To install the Nmon monitoring tool on Ubuntu:

Click the Show apps button on your system's main screen, and select Terminal from the collection. Enter the following command, and also enter the password when prompted: sudo apt-get install nmon Type the following command to run Nmon tool. nmon Press the C or M keys on the keyboard to show CPU and memory utilization details, respectively.

Closing thoughts

There are a couple of other ways to check the CPU and memory utilization on Linux, but the ones highlighted above are among the most reliable and easiest ways. While the regular top command that's installed by default is the most popular way to check CPU and memory utilization on Linux machines, I believe alternatives like htop and Nmon tools do a better job of providing the info with a more interactive interface. Alternatively, you can also install and use Bpytop, which is essentially a Python implementation of htop that requires the Python package manager pip to work.