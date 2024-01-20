Your GPU powers a lot of the heavy lifting your PC does. Whether it's gaming, video editing, or visual content creation — the GPU is at the heart of it. If you're unsure of the make and model of your GPU, don't fret; it happens. Not all of us care too much about the insides of our desktops and laptops. After all, not everyone is into building a PC by themselves or interested in knowing the specs of their laptop.

If you're feeling your GPU isn't up to the task lately, the best GPUs might interest you in an upgrade. But it's only natural to know your existing one first so you can make an informed decision. So here are six simple ways to check your GPU model on Windows.

If you're using a laptop (and some desktops), you might see two GPUs when using any of the methods below — an integrated GPU and a discrete GPU. Depending on the manufacturer, integrated graphics will have "Intel UHD," "Iris Xe," or "Radeon Vega" in the name. And your more powerful, discrete GPU (if present) will show up with names like "GeForce MX," "GeForce GTX," "GeForce RTX," or "Radeon RX."

Check your GPU in Windows Settings

The simplest of them all

The Settings app on Windows 11 will be enough for the most basic information about your system. You can check the details of your CPU, GPU, amount of RAM, Windows version, and more within the Settings app without going anywhere else. ​​​​​

Press Win + I to open a new Settings window. Click System, then Display, and finally Advanced display to bring up information about your display and GPU. Close Next to Display 1, you can see the name of your GPU.

Check your GPU in Task Manager

Trusty ol' friend

Using the Task Manager may or may not be second nature to you by now. In any case, it's one of the easiest and quickest ways to check the model of your GPU.

Press Ctrl + Shift + Esc to open Task Manager. Select the Performance tab and scroll down to select the GPU section. Close You can see the name of your GPU listed at the top.

You can also see additional GPU information on this screen, such as:

GPU VRAM

Dedicated GPU memory

Utilization

Driver version

Check your GPU in Device Manager

Another manager

The Device Manager contains details about a lot of your system devices, from the CPU and GPU to storage drives and peripherals. It's another simple way to check which GPU you have in your system.

Right-click the Windows button and select Device Manager. Expand the Display adapters row to see all of the GPUs in your PC.

Check your GPU in DxDiag

If your curiosity knows no bounds

The DirectX Diagnostic Tool (DxDiag) is used to troubleshoot problems with the video or sound on your PC. What it can also do is display information about your GPU.

Search dxdiag in the Windows search bar and choose the first result. Select the Display tab at the top. Here, you can see your GPU's name, manufacturer, dedicated memory, and driver details.

You can also use this section to see if any problems are detected on your GPU by referring to the Notes section at the bottom.

Check your GPU in System Information

Just to be sure

The System Information app is another great tool to find out the specs on your Windows 11 PC. You can quickly find the make and model of your GPU using this easy-to-use resource.

Search msinfo32 in the Windows search bar and click System Information. Expand Components and click Display. You can see the name of your GPU at the top on the right-side panel.

Like some of the other tools above, System Information also lists extra details about the GPU VRAM and drivers.

Check your GPU in HWiNFO

All-in-one information and monitoring

If you'd like to use a tool to check your GPU and monitor its temperature, power, and voltage at the same time, third-party tools can help. HWiNFO is one of my favorites, and I frequently use it to check CPU temperature on Windows 11.

Download HWiNFO and open the executable. Select Summary-only and click Start. You can also select Sensors-only at launch to open the monitoring window and see information about temperatures. Check the GPU section to see your GPU model listed at the top of the section.

HWiNFO and other tools like it (HWMonitor, CPU-Z, GPU-Z) can help you check your GPU specs and your CPU, memory, and motherboard information.

The easiest methods are sometimes the best

Some of these methods might seem quite simple, but that's really how it works. In fact, the simplest way to check your GPU model might be to peek inside your PC case and see if the graphics card has the name printed on it. If you're on a laptop, this might not be an option. And, if you can't boot into Windows, you can still check your GPU by entering the BIOS.