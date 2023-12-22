New Mac models have macOS pre-installed by default. Some of them, however, pack an older OS version rather than the latest macOS Sonoma. As a result, you may wonder what macOS version number your computer is running. Fortunately, there are multiple ways to check.

Why knowing the macOS version you're running matters

You may be wondering why knowing what macOS version your Mac is running matters. Well, many apps support a limited number of macOS versions. So, before buying or downloading an app from the web, you may want to confirm that your macOS version is compatible. It's also the most effective way to find out what built-in features are available, as those increase whenever a new macOS version launches. In this case, you may want to update your Mac to utilize the latest additions.

Knowing the macOS version may also come in handy when troubleshooting computer issues. Certain bugs may have different workarounds based on the operating system version.

The easiest way to check what macOS version you're running

Let's start with the simplest way to check what macOS version number you're running:

Tap the Apple Logo in the top left corner of your Mac. Click the About This Mac button. There, you will find the macOS version number you're running. To view the exact build number, tap on the version number itself. Close

Find out what macOS version you're running using System Settings

Another way to retrieve the OS version number is through the System Settings app:

Launch System Settings on macOS. Click General. Navigate to About. There you will find the macOS version number along with the build number.

How to surface the macOS version number using Terminal

Using the Terminal app is a slightly more complex way to view the macOS version number, but it can still be done:

Launch Terminal on your Mac. Paste sw_vers, and hit the Return button. Terminal will then display the macOS version and build numbers.

You can choose between several methods

As you can see, there are at least three unique methods to confirm what macOS your Mac is running. While the first way is the fastest and easiest, there are alternative methods for those with different preferences. Ultimately, all three methods will display the version and build numbers of the OS, so they're equally helpful. Which one you opt for is totally up to you.