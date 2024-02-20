Selecting the ideal CPU cooler is necessary not only for maintaining your processor at a safe operating temperature but also for enhancing your system's overall performance, prolonging the lifespan of your PC components, and aligning with your personal preferences and computing needs. As such, it's important to choose the right kind of cooler for your machine, whether that's air cooling, all-in-one (AIO) liquid cooling, or custom water cooling setups, and we're here to help you make that decision.

The market offers a range of solutions, which are aimed at different kinds of cooling goals: air coolers for simplicity and reliability, AIO systems for advanced cooling, and custom liquid cooling for top performance and customization. Each caters to different preferences and requirements.

Air coolers

Top of the be quiet! Dark Rock Pro 5.

Air coolers are the go-to option for most PC builders thanks to their simplicity, ease of installation, and extremely low maintenance. An air cooler keeps your CPU cool by taking the heat from it and moving it away. The heat sink, usually made of copper or aluminum, sits on top of the integrated heat spreader (IHS) of the CPU and absorbs its heat. This heat is then carried away by heat pipes which contain a minute quantity of fluid and a wick setup. This liquid within the heat pipes has a considerably low boiling point and easily evaporates upon being heated. Once the fluid starts boiling it carries the heat further up the heat pipe which then runs through the finstack and cools down as a fan blows air over these fins.

This process repeats, keeping your CPU temperature in check. It's a cost-effective and extremely reliable setup, ensuring minimum downtime and virtually infinite longevity. The materials used for the heat sink, along with the fan's size and speed, plus how the fins are designed and arranged, all play a big part in how well these coolers do their job. Here are key factors to weigh before choosing an air cooler for your CPU:

Physical clearance: Air coolers come in various sizes. You should ensure the cooler you choose fits within your case and doesn't obstruct access to RAM slots, PCIe slots, or the motherboard's power connectors.

Air coolers come in various sizes. You should ensure the cooler you choose fits within your case and doesn't obstruct access to RAM slots, PCIe slots, or the motherboard's power connectors. CPU socket compatibility: Check that the air cooler supports your CPU's socket type. While many coolers are designed to be universally compatible, it's always best to confirm.

Check that the air cooler supports your CPU's socket type. While many coolers are designed to be universally compatible, it's always best to confirm. TDP (Thermal Design Power): The cooler's TDP rating should meet or exceed that of your CPU to ensure adequate cooling. Overclocking increases the effective TDP, so plan accordingly.

The cooler's TDP rating should meet or exceed that of your CPU to ensure adequate cooling. Overclocking increases the effective TDP, so plan accordingly. Fan size and speed: Larger fans can move the same amount of air at lower speeds compared to smaller fans, resulting in quieter operation. PWM (Pulse Width Modulation) support allows the fan speed to adjust dynamically, reducing noise when full performance isn't necessary.

Larger fans can move the same amount of air at lower speeds compared to smaller fans, resulting in quieter operation. PWM (Pulse Width Modulation) support allows the fan speed to adjust dynamically, reducing noise when full performance isn't necessary. Ease of installation: Consider how easy the cooler is to install. Some air coolers come with more user-friendly mounting systems than others.

Who should consider air coolers?

If you are on a budget: Air coolers are your wallet's best friend. Most air coolers are very budget-friendly, and you can always find an option that checks all the boxes that you might have while considering a cooler for your next build.

Air coolers are your wallet's best friend. Most air coolers are very budget-friendly, and you can always find an option that checks all the boxes that you might have while considering a cooler for your next build. If you want a reliable, no-fuss build: If you want something that just works and keeps working with minimal fuss, air coolers are your go-to option. A quick dust-off now and then is all the maintenance they usually need.

If you want something that just works and keeps working with minimal fuss, air coolers are your go-to option. A quick dust-off now and then is all the maintenance they usually need. Fit and compatibility: With a variety of sizes and designs, it's easier to find an air cooler that'll fit right into your setup without any hassle. This especially comes in handy for people who might not have enough space to accommodate radiators for open or closed-loop systems.

With a variety of sizes and designs, it's easier to find an air cooler that'll fit right into your setup without any hassle. This especially comes in handy for people who might not have enough space to accommodate radiators for open or closed-loop systems. Quiet operation: If you're all about keeping things quiet, many air coolers are designed just for that, even at higher RPMs, thanks to smart fan designs, improved bearings, and features that cut down on noise.

Who should avoid air coolers?

Overclocking aficionados: If you're looking to push your CPU to the edge of its performance, you might find air coolers a bit limiting, especially for high TDP CPUs.

If you're looking to push your CPU to the edge of its performance, you might find air coolers a bit limiting, especially for high TDP CPUs. Compact case owners: Got a small case? Some of the beefier air coolers are not the best fit.

Got a small case? Some of the beefier air coolers are not the best fit. Aesthetics enthusiasts: If you're aiming for a specific look inside your case, air coolers might not always match your vision. There are always those subtle options like the Be Quiet Dark Rock Pro 5 which are available, but in most cases, if you are going for a specific look, you might have a hard time tying in an air cooler with the rest of your rig.

In summary, air coolers are a great choice for many, balancing performance, cost, and ease of use. They're durable, easy to fit, and can keep your system running smoothly without too much noise. But, if you're into serious overclocking, have a small case, or are looking for a particular aesthetic, you might want to explore other options.

AIO (All-In-One) closed-loop coolers

AIO coolers represent a significant step-up in cooling efficacy, combining the simplicity of air coolers with the enhanced performance of liquid cooling in a compact, easy-to-install package. These systems work by circulating a coolant through a closed loop, transferring heat from the CPU to a radiator, where it is then expelled by one or more fans. The heart of an AIO cooler is its pump, which moves the coolant between the CPU block and the radiator. This setup allows for superior cooling performance compared to air coolers, making AIOs a popular choice among those looking to push their CPUs harder without stepping into the complexities of custom liquid cooling.

There are a few things you must consider before choosing the perfect AIO for your build.

Radiator Size : AIO coolers come with radiators of varying sizes, typically ranging from 120mm to 480mm. Ensure your case can accommodate the radiator size you're considering, both in terms of mounting points and clearance. The key here is to choose a radiator size that efficiently negates the total heat output of the CPU.

: AIO coolers come with radiators of varying sizes, typically ranging from 120mm to 480mm. Ensure your case can accommodate the radiator size you're considering, both in terms of mounting points and clearance. The key here is to choose a radiator size that efficiently negates the total heat output of the CPU. CPU socket compatibility: Verify that the AIO cooler supports your CPU socket. While most coolers are compatible with common sockets, it's always best to check, especially for less common or older socket types.

Verify that the AIO cooler supports your CPU socket. While most coolers are compatible with common sockets, it's always best to check, especially for less common or older socket types. TDP (Thermal Design Power): The cooler you choose should be capable of handling the TDP of your CPU. Overclocking increases the TDP, so if you plan to overclock, consider coolers that offer higher cooling capacities.

The cooler you choose should be capable of handling the TDP of your CPU. Overclocking increases the TDP, so if you plan to overclock, consider coolers that offer higher cooling capacities. Fan speed and type: Higher-speed fans can cool better but may generate more noise.

Higher-speed fans can cool better but may generate more noise. Pump noise: Some AIO pumps can be noisy at high speeds. Reviews and user feedback can be valuable resources for gauging pump noise.

Some AIO pumps can be noisy at high speeds. Reviews and user feedback can be valuable resources for gauging pump noise. Design and lighting: Many AIO coolers feature RGB lighting and sleek designs. Consider how a cooler's aesthetics will fit with your build's overall theme.

Many AIO coolers feature RGB lighting and sleek designs. Consider how a cooler's aesthetics will fit with your build's overall theme. Materials and construction : The durability of the cooler is also important for its longevity. The days of leaky AIOs are mostly over, but it is still a good idea to ensure quality materials and solid construction, especially in the tubing and radiator.

: The durability of the cooler is also important for its longevity. The days of leaky AIOs are mostly over, but it is still a good idea to ensure quality materials and solid construction, especially in the tubing and radiator. Installation process: Some AIO coolers are easier to install than others. Consider the complexity of the mounting mechanism and the clarity of the installation instructions.

Who should consider AIO coolers?

Performance seekers: For users aiming to extract more performance from their CPUs, possibly through moderate overclocking, AIO coolers offer the necessary thermal headroom without the complexities and maintenance requirements of custom loops.

For users aiming to extract more performance from their CPUs, possibly through moderate overclocking, AIO coolers offer the necessary thermal headroom without the complexities and maintenance requirements of custom loops. Space-conscious builders: The compact design of the CPU block in AIO systems makes them ideal for builds with limited space around the CPU socket, providing better RAM and VRM heatsink clearance compared to bulky air coolers.

The compact design of the CPU block in AIO systems makes them ideal for builds with limited space around the CPU socket, providing better RAM and VRM heatsink clearance compared to bulky air coolers. Aesthetic and customization: AIO coolers often feature sleek designs with customizable RGB lighting, making them a favorite for builders looking to create a visually appealing setup. The radiator can also be mounted in different positions of the case, allowing for flexible airflow configurations.

Who should avoid AIO coolers?

Ultra-high-performance users: For those looking to push their systems to the absolute limit with extensive overclocking, the cooling performance of AIO systems, while excellent, might still fall short compared to the best-in-class custom liquid cooling setups.

For those looking to push their systems to the absolute limit with extensive overclocking, the cooling performance of AIO systems, while excellent, might still fall short compared to the best-in-class custom liquid cooling setups. Maintenance-conscious users: Although AIO coolers are largely maintenance-free, they can still present challenges. The risk of pump failure, although low, is a consideration, and any leakage, while extremely rare, can have serious consequences for your system.

In essence, AIO coolers strike a balance between performance, aesthetics, and ease of installation. They cater well to those looking to improve their CPU's cooling efficiency without the hassle of custom liquid cooling setups. With their blend of quiet operation, space efficiency, and visual appeal, AIO systems offer a versatile cooling solution that meets the needs of a wide range of users.

Custom liquid cooling

The basic working principle behind custom liquid cooling is similar to that of closed-loop AIO coolers. The system works by circulating the coolant between the heat-producing components of a build and cooling radiators. It allows for a tailored loop that can include not just the CPU but also GPUs and other components like the RAM and even the motherboard VRM, offering the best possible cooling performance. This level of customization extends to the choice of components, coolant colors, and even the tubing material, whether soft or hard.However, this comes at a higher cost, both financially and in terms of the time and knowledge required for installation and maintenance. Custom loops demand regular maintenance, including fluid changes and leak checks, but for enthusiasts and overclockers looking to push their systems to the limit or create a visually stunning build, there’s no better choice. However, there are a few things you should keep in mind while considering open-loop cooling.

Complexity and customization: Building a custom loop involves selecting individual components, such as the pump, reservoir, radiator, fittings, tubing, and coolant. This asks for a greater knowledge of the compatibility of tubes and fittings, and the know-how around bending tubes if going with a hard tube setup.

Building a custom loop involves selecting individual components, such as the pump, reservoir, radiator, fittings, tubing, and coolant. This asks for a greater knowledge of the compatibility of tubes and fittings, and the know-how around bending tubes if going with a hard tube setup. Choice of radiators: Correctly calculating the type and number of radiators required for your particular setup is essential to ensure the proper functioning of the loop. The rule of thumb is to consider 120 mm of radiator for each heat-producing component in your loop and another 120 mm for extra headroom. For example, let us assume you have the CPU, GPU, and RAM included in your loop. So, for the 3 components, you should have 360 mm of radiator plus an overhead of 120 mm, bringing the total up to 480mm. This can be achieved in a couple of different ways. The first method would be to employ 2 radiators of 240 mm for the ideal usage of space in a build but it might look ugly in that case. A 360mm rad in the front or the top and a 120mm rad in the rear should be sufficient while imparting a better aesthetic to your build.

Correctly calculating the type and number of radiators required for your particular setup is essential to ensure the proper functioning of the loop. The rule of thumb is to consider 120 mm of radiator for each heat-producing component in your loop and another 120 mm for extra headroom. For example, let us assume you have the CPU, GPU, and RAM included in your loop. So, for the 3 components, you should have 360 mm of radiator plus an overhead of 120 mm, bringing the total up to 480mm. This can be achieved in a couple of different ways. The first method would be to employ 2 radiators of 240 mm for the ideal usage of space in a build but it might look ugly in that case. A 360mm rad in the front or the top and a 120mm rad in the rear should be sufficient while imparting a better aesthetic to your build. Space and compatibility: Ensure your case has enough space to accommodate the components of a custom loop, including large radiators and the reservoir. Compatibility with your CPU and GPU is also important.

Ensure your case has enough space to accommodate the components of a custom loop, including large radiators and the reservoir. Compatibility with your CPU and GPU is also important. Maintenance : Unlike air and AIO coolers, custom loops require regular maintenance to keep them running efficiently. This includes checking for leaks, cleaning the components, and replacing the coolant periodically.

: Unlike air and AIO coolers, custom loops require regular maintenance to keep them running efficiently. This includes checking for leaks, cleaning the components, and replacing the coolant periodically. Cost: Custom liquid cooling is the most expensive cooling option, with the cost of components and potential maintenance adding up. However, for many enthusiasts, the investment is worth the enhanced performance and aesthetics.

Who should consider custom liquid cooling?

High-performance users: If you're pushing your hardware to its limits with overclocking or demanding applications, custom liquid cooling can offer the thermal headroom needed to maintain optimal performance.

If you're pushing your hardware to its limits with overclocking or demanding applications, custom liquid cooling can offer the thermal headroom needed to maintain optimal performance. Aesthetics and customization lovers: For those who want their PC to stand out, custom loops offer endless possibilities for customization, from the color of the coolant to the design of the tubing.

For those who want their PC to stand out, custom loops offer endless possibilities for customization, from the color of the coolant to the design of the tubing. Tech enthusiasts with time and budget: Building and maintaining a custom loop requires time, patience, and a larger budget. If you enjoy DIY projects and are willing to invest in your setup, custom liquid cooling can be a rewarding experience.

Who might want to look elsewhere?

Budget-conscious builders: Due to the high cost of components and maintenance, those on a tight budget might find custom liquid cooling prohibitive.

Due to the high cost of components and maintenance, those on a tight budget might find custom liquid cooling prohibitive. Beginners or those seeking simplicity: The complexity of designing and assembling a custom loop, as well as the ongoing maintenance, might be daunting for newcomers to PC building or those looking for a simple cooling solution.

Choosing the right CPU cooler

Close

If you prioritize affordability and have a mid-range CPU, a high-quality air cooler is advisable. It offers a balance between performance and ease of maintenance, making it ideal for budget-conscious users. Air coolers are also suitable for those who prefer a setup that is easy to maintain and relatively quiet, fitting well into most case sizes without obstructing other components.

For users with high-performance needs, such as intensive gaming, video editing, or 3D rendering, a high to mid-range AIO (All-In-One) or custom liquid cooling system is recommended. These options provide superior cooling capacity to handle high TDP CPUs, ensuring that your system maintains stability and performance under load.

Ultimately, the selection hinges on finding a cooler that aligns with your specific requirements, including the physical constraints of your PC case, the thermal demands of your CPU, and your personal preferences for noise levels and visual design.