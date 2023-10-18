When you invest in a new Apple Watch, you may want to actively maintain it to maximize its durability. In the software department, we advise you to update to watchOS 10 to utilize the latest features and patches. When it comes to hardware, cleaning your Apple Watch band from time to time can help keep it fresh-looking. Though, if you incorrectly clean the strap, you may damage it, so we'll be explaining how to safely clean your Apple Watch band.

How to clean an Apple Watch band

Remove the band

First things first. To comfortably clean the strap and ensure your smartwatch doesn't get damaged in the process, you may want to remove the band from your Apple Watch. To do so:

Take off your Apple Watch. Flip it over. You will find two small eject buttons at the top and bottom. Push the first, and slide out the respective side of the band. Repeat the process for the second band.

Cleaning the band

After you remove the band from your Apple Watch, you will have to clean it based on its build and materials.

Leather bands: Use a lint-free, nonabrasive cloth to gently wipe your leather band. If this doesn't clean it, you may slightly dampen the cloth with clean water. Avoid soaking the cloth or leather band with water, as these straps aren't water-resistant, and a heavy water flow could permanently damage them.

Use a lint-free, nonabrasive cloth to gently wipe your leather band. If this doesn't clean it, you may slightly dampen the cloth with clean water. Avoid soaking the cloth or leather band with water, as these straps aren't water-resistant, and a heavy water flow could permanently damage them. Water-resistant bands, such as Solo Loop, Braided Solo Loop, Sport Band, Sport Loop, Ocean Band, Alpine Loop, and Trail Loop: You may follow the same instructions for leather bands. In addition to that, it's safe to use mild hypoallergenic hand soap to restore their shine.

You may follow the same instructions for leather bands. In addition to that, it's safe to use mild hypoallergenic hand soap to restore their shine. FineWoven bands: Mix 5ml, or about one teaspoon, of liquid detergent with 250ml, or about 1 cup, of clean water, then submerge a lint-free cloth in the solution. Use the wet cloth to clean your band by wiping it gently for one minute.

Mix 5ml, or about one teaspoon, of liquid detergent with 250ml, or about 1 cup, of clean water, then submerge a lint-free cloth in the solution. Use the wet cloth to clean your band by wiping it gently for one minute. Other band types: If you have a band type that doesn't belong to any of the aforementioned categories, then you can go the leather route. A slightly dampened, lint-free cloth is a safe bet for pretty much all band types. Just make sure not to soak the band itself in water, and wipe the damp band with a dry, lint-free cloth right after you're done cleaning it.

Cleaning Apple Watch bands is very simple. The process is similar for all band types, although some materials are more resistant to soap and water. To be on the safe side, check the washing instruction included on the band's packaging or the manufacturer's website before cleaning. Though, again, using a slightly dampened, lint-free cloth should work with pretty much any band out there.