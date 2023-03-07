Here's how you can keep your OnePlus Buds Pro 2 clean and in perfect working order.

Wireless earbuds can get pretty dirty over time with the accumulation of ear wax, dust, and dead skin in and around the speaker and the silicone tips. This is bad for the health of both the device and your ears; the grime could hamper the performance and longevity of even the best wireless earbuds and could lead to an ear infection. We recommend thoroughly cleaning your earbuds every few weeks to avoid these issues. Since all wireless earbuds are built differently, the cleanup process could vary from model to model. So here's how to clean the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 to keep them in top shape.

How to clean your OnePlus Buds Pro 2

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 feature silicone tips that can accumulate ear wax and dust over time. On top of that, dust can build up within the charging case and the USB-C port on its back. Thankfully, cleaning these components is a pretty simple process.

Do not use water or chemical cleaners to clean your OnePlus Buds Pro 2. Although the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 have an IPX4 rating for the charging case and an IP55 rating for the earbuds, OnePlus does not cover water damage under warranty.

Before you start cleaning your OnePlus Buds Pro 2, disconnect it from your phone and close the companion app. Take the earbuds out of the charging case and gently pull on the silicone tips to remove them. Use a dry, lint-free microfiber cloth to thoroughly clean all visible surfaces on the earbuds and the charging case. Clean the dust buildup in the USB-C port and other crevices using a silicone air blower. Wipe the silicone tips using a microfiber cloth to remove dust and grime.

If you haven't cleaned your earbuds in a while and the silicone tips have a huge buildup of ear wax that doesn't wipe clean, you can use a damp cloth to remove the dirt. However, ensure the tips are completely dry before slipping them back on the earbuds.

As you can see, keeping your OnePlus Buds Pro 2 clean is quite simple as long as you have the correct materials. The entire process should only take a few minutes unless you haven't cleaned your earbuds in months. We recommend cleaning your earbuds every few weeks to keep them in perfect working order and avoid any issues that stem from dust and ear wax buildup.