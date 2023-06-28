It’s almost unbelievable that the earliest phones didn’t have any internal memory. They simply stored phone numbers and messages on the SIM card. We’ve come a long way since, with modern smartphones like the iPhone 14 offering 512GB of onboard storage on the top variant. And there’s good cause for this, as browsing the media-rich internet and downloading and using various apps quickly uses up space.

And yep, this means that we’re running out of storage sooner these days. Regardless of whether you own an entry-level phone or a flagship smartphone, chances are you can easily run out of disk space if you aren’t cautious. And since you can’t add an SD card to your iPhone, you will need to learn how to manage disk space on your Apple device. A good way to do this is to clean out your app cache whenever you can. But what is the app cache on an iPhone, and how do you clear it?

What is the iPhone app cache?

The term "app cache" refers to temporary data that applications store on your iPhone to help them run more efficiently and load content faster. This cache includes various types of data like images, website data, login information, and other temporary files generated by apps. iOS hides all these files away inside the app cache and manages it without interference from users. It instead manages the app cache dynamically and automatically clears caches when the device needs more storage space. The operating system also has built-in mechanisms to manage storage efficiently, including removing temporary files and cache data when required.

The advantage of an app cache is that it allows apps to retrieve information quickly without having to download it again from the internet. The flip side is that, over time, they can accumulate and gobble up a significant amount of storage space on even the best iPhones. In some cases, a large cache can also cause apps to misbehave or slow down.

How to clear your iPhone app cache

So, how do you delete the app cache when you run into storage issues? Unfortunately, the answer isn’t as simple as you may have hoped. While iOS does allow you to manage the app cache on your device, the process of clearing the app cache is not as straightforward as deleting other files or data. I hope iOS brings back options to clear up cache and temporary app data the way Android does, but it’s not very likely since Apple likes to keep the system running with minimum user involvement.

It does a lot of management automatically, but there are a couple of things you can do to manage your cache directly. Step one would be to nuke your Safari browser cache, which will free up a lot of space. Another option is to delete and reinstall different apps, and in the process, clear up the disk space they take up. Finally, iOS actually has a handy feature that recommends ways for you to free up memory by “offloading” apps and suggesting files that you can delete from your iPhone. Below are some ways to free up space on your iPhone.

How to clear the Safari cache

Besides freeing up storage space, deleting your Safari cache should also speed up your browsing speeds and possibly resolve website issues. Plus, it’s good for privacy as it removes all stored information on your iPhone that lets websites and ad companies identify you.

Go into your iPhone settings. Scroll until you see Safari and tap on it. Look for Clear History and Website Data. 3 Images Close It will then ask you to confirm your action, so go ahead and do that. That’s it! Your Safari cache is now deleted.

Offload apps

If you visit the storage settings on your iPhone, you will see an “Offload” option. According to Apple, offloading an app is like deleting an app but keeping all of its files. This makes it helpful for when you want to reinstall them later. Every phone running iOS 11 or later will automatically do this, but if you want to choose which apps to offload, here's how to do it:

Go to Settings > General > iPhone Storage. Here, you will see options like Review Large Attachments and Review Downloaded Videos, which, as the names suggest, recommend large attachments and videos for you to delete. Below these suggestions, you will see all your installed apps and the storage they’ve taken up. The apps are arranged in descending order, according to how much space they took up. Spotify was the biggest offender on my phone, taking up 4.25GB. If you click on Spotify (or whichever app you wish to offload), you can see the space taken up by both the app and its data. You also get the option to offload the app or delete it here. Hit the Offload button, and your app will be deleted, leaving behind its data. 2 Images Close That’s it, you’ve offloaded your first app! Repeat the process for any other app you wish to offload.

You can also turn off automatic offloading to Settings > App Store, scrolling down, and hitting the toggle button next to Offload Unused Apps.

Delete and reinstall apps

If you’ve already tried the offload option above, you must have noted the stark difference between the app size and the data/cache size. This makes it pretty obvious that deleting the app completely will clear up a lot more clutter than just offloading it. So here’s how you can delete apps from your iPhone to clear up onboard storage space.

Navigate to Settings > General > iPhone Storage. At the bottom, you have a long list of apps; you can also see the space they’re taking up. Click on the app you wish to delete, and on the app page, hit the “Delete App” option. Once you confirm your action, the app and its cache data will be removed from your iPhone.

2 Images Close

When you decide to reinstall these apps, just go to the App Store, search for the apps, and download them from there. You will be asked to log in and download any additional files, if necessary.

Final Thoughts

If you’re running low on storage space, it’s best to permanently delete some apps, and move larger files to your Mac/PC or to cloud storage instead of clearing the app cache. This is because apps almost immediately start filling up the app cache, even after you delete and reinstall them. But if you’re buying time temporarily, clearing your iPhone cache is a pretty sweet solution.