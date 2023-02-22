Having some connectivity issues on your PC? Here's how to clear the DNS cache on Windows 11 to address potential internet problems.

If you've used a Windows PC for an extended period of time, there's a very good chance you've run into some issue with your internet connection. It's a very common situation, and the root cause can vary a lot. A potential culprit, however, is a corrupted or excessively long DNS cache.

Domain Name System (DNS) is basically an index of every web domain in the world. It associates a domain with an IP address, allowing you to establish a connection to a given website. To speed up your connection, Windows 11 will generally store a DNS cache so your PC can memorize the domain linked to a given IP address and, thus, connect more quickly to it. It's an important part of how the internet works, but the DNS cache can get corrupted or pile up a lot of unnecessary info over the years, slowing things down and resulting in potential connection errors.

Clearing the DNS cache on your Windows 11 PC is thankfully relatively easy, and there are multiple ways to do it. Let's take a look at some of them.

Clear DNS cache using the Run dialog

Arguably the easiest and quickest way to clear the DNS cache on your PC is to use the Run dialog. You may already be familiar with it, especially if you're a fan of keyboard shortcuts. Here's how to use it:

Press Windows key + R on your keyboard to launch the Run dialog. Enter the text ipconfig /flushdns into the text box. Press Ctrl + Shift + Enter to run the command with administrator privileges. Click Yes on the prompt.

The command will run and the DNS cache will be reset.

Clear DNS cache using Windows Terminal (PowerShell and CMD)

Another way to clear the DNS cache on Windows 11 is to use the Windows Terminal. This tool can run both Windows PowerShell and the Command Prompt (CMD), and you can use either profile. The commands are slightly different, though

Right-click the Start menu icon on your taskbar and choose Terminal (admin). Some older versions of Windows 11 may say Windows Terminal (Admin). Depending on your default profile, enter these commands: Windows PowerShell (default): Enter Clear-DnsClientCache Command Prompt (CMD): Enter ipconfig /flushdns Your DNS cache will be cleared, and in the case of Command Prompt, you'll see a confirmation message.

Note that Windows Terminal isn't the only way to run PowerShell or the Command Prompt, and you can still run these tools using more traditional methods. You just need to run them as an administrator and enter the commands above.

Clear DNS cache using a batch file

There's yet another option for clearing the DNS cache on Windows 11, and that's using a batch file. This will run a similar command to the ones above, but since it's a file, it may be easier to use again in the future since you can run it whenever you need to. Here's what you need to do:

Open Notepad. Enter the text ipconfig /flushdns. Click File and then Save as. In the Save dialog, change the Save type as option to All types. Name the file whatever you prefer, but make sure it has .bat at the end. Right-click the file you saved and choose Run as administrator. The command will run and clear your DNS cache.

Now that you have the file saved, you can simply run it as an administrator whenever you need to clear the DNS cache on your PC again.

Automatically clear DNS cache

There shouldn't be any need to clear the DNS cache often, but if you happen to run into problems frequently, you can set Windows 11 to automatically clear the DNS cache on a set schedule. For that, you'll need to use the Registry Editor, which is something we don't recommend messing with unless you know what you're doing. If you feel confident using it, here's what to do:

Open the Registry Editor. Navigate to this location: HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Services\Dnscache\Parameters. Right-click an empty space in the area on the right. Choose New, then DWORD (32-bit) Value. Name the new value MaxCacheTtl. Double-click the item you created to edit its properties. Change the Value data field to the amount of time that should pass, in seconds, for the DNS cache to be reset. For example, to reset the cache every 24 hours, you'll want to enter 86400 in this field. Click OK. Right-click an empty area of the window again, and select New, then DWORD (32-bit) Value. Name the file MaxNegativeCacheTtl. Double-click the item to change its properties and change the Value data field to 5. Click OK.

That's it. Your amazing laptop will now be set up to automatically clear the DNS cache on whatever cadence you chose. As we've mentioned, clearing the DNS cache every day is likely exaggerated, but you can set a higher value if you want to do it less frequently.

That's it. Your amazing laptop will now be set up to automatically clear the DNS cache on whatever cadence you chose. As we've mentioned, clearing the DNS cache every day is likely exaggerated, but you can set a higher value if you want to do it less frequently.