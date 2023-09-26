Whether you have a high-end gaming desktop or one of the best laptops, printers will always find a way to ruin your day. While they're great accessories for students, businesses, and people who work from home, printers have a lot of reliability issues. You'll often find that certain documents refuse to print no matter how many times you restart the printer.

If you've already checked your ink cartridges, fixed any paper jams, and reinstalled the drivers, then clearing your printer queue is your best bet to end that frustration. To do that, you'll have to restart the Print Spooler, the app that manages any print requests sent from your computer to the printer. This method works for both Windows 11 and Windows 10 and only takes a couple of minutes.

How to clear your printer queue using the Services App

The settings for the Print Spooler are tucked away in the Services app. You can restart the Print Spooler from there, and this usually solves most issues with your printer. Before you do that, though, you'll need to check the printer queue to see if there are any other errors.

Type "Control panel" in the Search Bar and open the application. From this menu, click View devices and printers underneath Hardware and Sound. Scroll down to find your printer, and double-click the icon to see the printer queue. Look underneath the Status column to check the number of documents that are having issues.

This is an important step as the status of the documents will tell you if any documents are actually "stuck" or having issues with the spooler. It will also tell you if you're having any trouble with the ink cartridges. Either way, if you're unsure, restarting the spooler can always help. Here's how you can restart the print spooler in the Services app:

Type "Services" in the Search Bar and click the first suggestion. Scroll down to find the Print Spooler option. On the left side of the menu, click the option to Stop the service. This effectively stops any processes running in the spooler. Next, search "File Explorer" in the Search Bar and open the app. Navigate to Local Disk (C:) > Windows > System32 > Spool > PRINTERS. To make the job easier, copy/paste "C:\Windows\System32\spool\PRINTERS" into the address bar inside File Explorer. Select all the files here, right-click, and click Delete from the dropdown menu. Don't worry; these are all temporary files, and deleting them won't cause any issues. Go back to the Services app and scroll down to find Print Spooler once again. On the left side of the menu, click Start the service. This will restart the spooler, and you can try printing your documents again.

While the step that involves deleting the files in the spool folder isn't necessary, it gives you a fresh start and completely eliminates any hidden documents that may have been stuck in the printing queue.

Restarting the printer queue fixes most printing issues

The method above is simple, and it fixes most printing-related issues. If you've ever run into trouble with printing something and can't find a way to fix it, there's most likely a problem with the Print Spooler. In the case that clearing your printer queue doesn't work, it might be time to check your ink cartridges again or reinstall the printer drivers.