Apple's AirPods Pro connect to the latest iPhones seamlessly through a dedicated fast pairing mechanism. However, if you're not willing to buy a new Mac, you may be wondering if these excellent earbuds work with Windows 11 PCs.

Fortunately, the AirPods Pro, regardless of their generation, work with non-Apple computers. To connect them to a Windows 11 machine, all you have to do is follow the detailed steps we've listed below.

Connecting AirPods Pro to a Windows 11 PC

Launch the Settings app on your Windows 11 PC. Tap on Bluetooth & devices in the sidebar. Click on Add device. Choose Bluetooth in the Add a device section. Open the lid of your AirPods Pro case. If they don't show up in the list of Bluetooth devices on your Windows 11 PC, click and hold the button on the button of the AirPods case. When they show up on the list, tap them to connect. Wait for the pairing process to complete — it shouldn't take over a few seconds. You can now use your Apple AirPods Pro with your Windows 11 PC.

While AirPods Pro users on Windows can't take full advantage of the wireless ANC earbuds, they can still utilize some of their features. For example, you can press and hold AirPods' stems to switch ANC on or off, even though you can't directly do it from your Windows 11 PC. The experience won't be as smooth, but it's still decent. It makes sense for people who have iPhones or other Apple products but also need or own a Windows 11 computer.