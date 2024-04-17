Wi-Fi routers let you connect to the internet without physically plugging a computer into a modem, and they also create a network that supports numerous smart home devices. So long as your router has enough bandwidth to support everything, you’re usually ok, emphasis on “usually.” While Wi-Fi is far more convenient than a wired connection, the signals generated aren’t always dependable. To compensate, you might need a Wi-Fi extender.

When to consider a Wi-Fi extender

Wi-Fi signals act a lot like cell-phone tower signals: the further away you are from the source, the weaker the connection. You won’t experience any glitchy audio when watching videos, but you might notice a significant decrease in upload and download speeds. The average house usually receives significant Wi-Fi coverage, but depending on the size of the house and the strength of the router, you might not have enough strength to cover every corner of a larger house, let alone when you need the coverage to reach your deck or lawn. That is where Wi-Fi extenders come into play.

The process and effect are like using an extension cord to plug something into a far-off wall outlet. Despite its name, a Wi-Fi extender doesn’t actually expand the range of a Wi-Fi router. Instead, it copies the router’s signal and rebroadcasts it. In order to take advantage of the extender’s additional range, you have to connect to its network.

Link via the WPS button

Since Wi-Fi extenders are meant to give Wi-Fi routers a boost, they have to communicate wirelessly – a Wi-Fi extender that has to be physically plugged into a router would defeat its own purpose. Wi-Fi extenders have two primary methods of wireless setup. The first uses what is known as a Wi-Fi Protected Setup (WPS), which lets people connect an extender to a router with the literal press of a button (well, technically two buttons).

If you’ve ever paired Bluetooth devices, you'll already understand how WPS works. Here are the steps to do it:

1. Plug the extender into a power outlet, ideally in the same room as your router, and wait for a power-up light to appear. If it doesn’t, press the Power or On/Off button.

2. Press the WPS button on the extender. Depending on the extender’s manufacturer and model, this button could be on the front, side, or back of the device. Double-check your extender’s documentation to locate the correct button.

3. Press the WPS button on the router within two minutes of pressing it on the extender. Again, check your router’s documentation to determine where the button is located.

4. Your router’s WPS light (usually located next to the button) should blink. If it doesn’t, then you need to repeat steps 2 and 3 again.

5. Once the WPS button starts blinking on your router, wait for the pairing to complete. This process usually takes around two minutes.

6. If the light next to the WPS symbol turns a solid color, your extender and router have successfully connected. If not, start over again from Step 2.

7. If your router supports 2.4GHz and 5GHz networks, you might need to repeat the process to extend the second network. Double-check your extender’s documentation to determine if that is necessary or if your extender can even support two networks.

If your router does not have a WPS button, then even if your extender includes a WPS button, you can’t use the WPS method to connect.

Link via your browser

If the WPS button isn’t an option, you can still connect the extender and router wirelessly, but your computer will have to do most of the heavy lifting.

This is how you can connect your extender to your router with your PC:

1. Plug the extender into a power outlet, ideally in the same room as your computer, and wait for a power-up light to appear. If it doesn’t, press the Power or On/Off button.

2. Connect your computer to the extender’s Wi-Fi network. This is usually called something like “[Manufacturer’s_Name]_Extender”. You will lose internet connection while doing so.

3. Find the extender’s IP address. Start by typing Control Panel into the search bar of your computer’s taskbar, and then clicking on the Control Panel icon.

4. Click View network status and tasks, underneath Network and Internet.

5. Select the extender’s network, next to Connections.

6. Click the Details button. The IP address should be next to IPv4 Default Gateway.

7. Copy your extender’s IP address into the web browser search bar and press Enter to visit the setup page.

8. Alternatively, enter the URL of the setup page listed in your extender’s documentation.

9. Complete the extender’s setup. This usually involves steps such as agreeing to terms and conditions and creating admin credentials and passwords.

10. Wait for the extender’s setup wizard to finish scanning for nearby networks. You might have to enter your Wi-Fi router’s name manually if this doesn’t work.

11. Click on your home Wi-Fi and enter its password to connect.

12. If your extender and router support 2.4GHz and 5GHz networks, repeat Step 9 for the second network. If not (or you don’t want to extend a second network), skip this step. You can usually find a Skip button or similar at the bottom of the Wi-Fi network list.

13. Confirm your choices.

14. The program will reboot your extender. Wait until it is finished.

If you are using a Mac, follow these steps instead:

1. Plug the extender into a power outlet, ideally in the same room as your computer, and wait for a power-up light to appear. If it doesn’t, press the Power or On/Off button.

2. Connect your computer to the extender’s Wi-Fi network. This is usually called something like “[Manufacturer’s_Name]_Extender”. You will lose internet connection while doing so.

3. Find the extender’s IP address. Start by clicking on the Apple menu button and then selecting System Preferences.

4. Click on Network.

5. Click on Wi-Fi.

6. Select Details.

7. Open the TCP/IP tab. The IP address should be next to Router.

8. Copy your extender’s IP address into the web browser search bar and press Enter to visit the setup page.

9. Alternatively, enter the URL of the setup page listed in your extender’s documentation.

10. Complete the extender’s setup. This usually involves steps such as agreeing to terms and conditions and creating admin credentials and passwords.

11. Wait for the extender’s setup wizard to finish scanning for nearby networks. You might have to enter your Wi-Fi router’s name manually if this doesn’t work.

12. Click on your home Wi-Fi and enter its password to connect.

13. If your extender and router support 2.4GHz and 5GHz networks, repeat Step 9 for the second network. If not (or you don’t want to extend a second network), skip this step. You can usually find a Skip button or similar at the bottom of the Wi-Fi network list.

14. Confirm your choices.

15. The program will reboot your extender. Wait until it is finished.

Once you’re done setting up the extender, it will replicate you Wi-Fi signal and extend its range.

Where to place a Wi-Fi extender

Since you can’t see Wi-Fi signals in the visible light spectrum, you might have trouble placing the extender in an ideal location. Usually you'll want to place it halfway between your Wi-Fi router and your computer, but that is easier said than done depending on the layout of your home. To compensate, some extenders are designed to grade Wi-Fi signal strength to help you decide on the best positioning. Depending on the model, the lights of some extenders might help you with a small game of “hot/cold”, as lights flash at different speeds or change colors to indicate they are too close or too far from the router.

Once your extender has entered the ideal zone, wait for it to sync up with your router, and then log into the extender’s Wi-Fi to enjoy the benefits of a stronger connection.