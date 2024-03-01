Did you know that you can connect a compatible Xbox controller to the latest iPhones (and some older ones, too) for better gaming control on compatible games? There are plenty of iOS games that work with the Xbox controller, and using it will make gaming much more fun.

Pairing an Xbox controller will get you more precise control that a tap on the screen couldn't provide. If you already have a compatible Xbox controller at home, why not make the most out of it and use it with your phone, too? You'll get better gaming control, and there's no extra cost involved if you're already an Xbox gamer.

What you need

First off, what do you need to get started? You can only connect certain model Xbox wireless controllers to an iPhone. This includes the Xbox Wireless Controller with Bluetooth (model 1708), Controller Series S and X, Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, and the Xbox Adaptive Controller.

You also need a compatible iPhone. The good news is that you can connect a compatible Xbox controller with any iPhone running iOS 13 and above. This iOS version is compatible with iPhones dating all the way back to the sixth-generation models. Though note that to play any data-intensive game, you'll want to use a newer model iPhone like the iPhone 15 Pro Max that can keep up with the refresh rate, graphics, and processing demands.

How to connect an Xbox controller to an iPhone

Turn on the Xbox controller by pressing the Power button. Press and hold the Connect button on the top side of the controller for a few seconds to put the controller into pairing mode. It will begin flashing rapidly to confirm. Now, go to Settings, Bluetooth on your iPhone. Wait for the list of available devices to load and select the Xbox Controller once it shows up. A pop-up will ask you to confirm the Bluetooth Pairing Request. Select Pair. The Xbox controller is now paired with your iPhone. Close

Get the most out of your Xbox controller

An Xbox controller isn’t just limited to Microsoft's console. It works with a host of other devices from other brands, including Apple. When it comes to Apple, you can connect your Xbox controller to a Mac and, as noted here, an iPhone, including one, as noted, running at least iOS 13. You can also play using a compatible iPad with iPadOS 13 or later, an Apple TV, and even the new Apple Vision Pro as well.

Once connected, you can play a host of games with the Xbox controller, like the puzzle game Myst Mobile, the car racing game Neodori Forever, and the building game LEGO Bricktales. You can also play popular titles like Fortnite, Call of Duty, FIFA 23, Minecraft, Genshin Impact, and more through cloud gaming.