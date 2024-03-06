Out of the box, the Nintendo Switch comes with a full-fledged controller already. The Joy-Con controllers can be attached to the side of the console, but you can also use the included controller grip to turn them into a proper wireless controller. However, while this is technically a full controller, it doesn't feel quite as robust as traditional controllers. So what if you could use your Xbox controller with your Switch instead?

Thankfully, you can. Nintendo will happily sell you the Switch Pro Controller for $70, but if you already have an Xbox Wireless Controller (with Bluetooth support) lying around, you can spend much less to get a much more comfortable experience. However, there are some limitations to this.

What you need to use an Xbox controller with your Switch

All it takes is a small adapter

While an Xbox controller won't automatically connect to the Nintendo Switch, there have been a few solutions designed to make controllers compatible with Nintendo's console, and it even goes beyond Xbox. You can use PlayStation's DualShock 4 or DualSense controllers, too.

There are a few adapters out there, but the easiest to recommend is the 8BitDo Wireless Adapter 2. 8BitDo is a well-regarded brand for these kinds of accessories, and I've personally used the original model of the wireless adapter, though this model no longer works for Xbox controllers. This is because Microsoft updated the Xbox controllers to use Bluetooth LE to communicate, and the original version of the adapter only works with the classic Bluetooth communication. You specifically need the 8BitDo Wireless Adapter 2.

Keep in mind the adapter uses a USB Type-A connection, so it's only meant for TV play. If you want to use it in portable mode, you'll need an adapter to turn the USB-C port into USB Type-A.

Naturally, you also need the Xbox controller itself. Keep in mind that only Xbox controllers made from 2016 onwards (launched alongside the Xbox One S) have Bluetooth support. Xbox 360 controllers are not supported, and the original controller for the Xbox One, which featured a glossy black bar around the Xbox button, is also not supported, since they don't have Bluetooth.

How to connect an Xbox controller to the Switch

Once you have the 8BitDo Wireless Adapter in hand, you simply need to follow these steps to connect the Xbox controller to your Nintendo Switch:

On your Switch, go to Settings. Scroll down the left pane to Controllers and sensors. Scroll down the page to find the Pro Controller Wired Communication toggle and set it to On. Plug the 8BitDo Wireless Adapter 2 into the USB ports on the Switch's dock. Power on the controller with the Xbox button. Press the small Connect button at the top of the controller to enter pairing mode. Press the Pair button on the adapter so it also enters pairing mode. Eventually, the devices should find each other and you can use the Xbox controller with your Switch as you would a standard controller.

Limitations of Xbox controllers on Switch

It's not perfect

Close

As good as it is to have the option to use an Xbox controller (which is arguably the best controller design out there) with the Switch, there are limitations that come with using an adapter like this. Not by fault of the adapter, but combining these two different ecosystems is never a perfect solution.

Many features aren't supported, including rumble (whether that's Nintendo's "HD Rumble" or standard vibration), or the Xbox controller's analog triggers, since most Switch games aren't designed to take advantage of analog trigger support in the first place. The buttons will work, but only as a button without detecting how far you've pressed them.

Additionally, the Xbox controller itself doesn't have all the features of Nintendo's controllers, such as the NFC reader used for amiibo or motion controls. The Xbox controller also can't wake up the Switch from sleep. Likewise, Xbox-exclusive features won't work on the Switch, like the headphone jack on the controller.

It's also worth noting that the face buttons on the Xbox controller are swapped from their position on Nintendo's controllers. That is to say, the A and B buttons are reversed, and so are the X and Y buttons. So when a game tells you to press A, you'll be pressing B instead.

Save some money on controllers

Even with its limitations, though, using the 8BitDo Wireless Adapter 2 is a great solution if you want to save some money. Controllers have become very expensive over the years, even when they don't add a ton of new features. If you already have an Xbox controller at home and you don't like using the Switch's Joy-Con, you can spend just $20 on the adapter instead of $70 on a Switch Pro Controller. Of course, there are also some third-party controllers for the Switch that are a bit cheaper than the official ones, but they're still more expensive than this adapter, and many of them tend to feel cheap. Even stripped of some features, the Xbox Wireless Controller is still one of the best options around.