Master Boot Record (MBR) and GUID Partition Table (GPT) are two different partitioning schemes that you can use for your SSDs and HDDs. They play a vital role in managing the disk structure, and determining how the data is stored or accessed. MBR dates back to the 80s, meaning it works well with older computers with legacy BIOS firmware, whereas GPT is a more modern alternative that was developed as a part of the Unified Extensible Firmware Interface (UEFI).

Both MBR and GPT have their advantages and disadvantages, and there are plenty of factors to consider when it comes to deciding between them. GPT, in general, is better for those using a modern computer running on, say, Windows 10 or Windows 11, as it allows you to have a greater number of partitions than MBR. It also supports significantly larger partition sizes, making it ideal for multi-boot systems and scenarios that require multiple partitions. If you ever find the need to convert your SSD from MBR to GPT and are wondering how to do it, then here's a step-by-step guide detailing how to do it.

The steps highlighted below to convert MBR to GPT are the same for both SSDs and HDDs, meaning you can follow the same tutorial for all your drives.

Converting an MBR drive to GPT with Windows Disk Management tool

A built-in Windows tool that works very well

Disk Management is a built-in Windows disk utility that's very useful to manage the drives on your PC. It's the same tool we recommend to those who want to partition an SSD as it's very easy to use and works very well. You can also use this tool as a Windows Administrator to convert the disk partition style from MBR to GPT. It's a fairly simple process that only takes a couple of minutes, so let's take a look.

You'll lose all the data on the MBR disk while converting it to GPT, so back up or move them before proceeding.

Press Windows + R keys, and type diskmgmt.msc in the dialog box to open the Windows Disk Management tool. Right-click on the partition or volume of the MBR drive you want to convert and select Delete volume. Click Yes when prompted to delete the volume. Right-click on the MBR disk and select Convert to GPT disk. Close

Converting an MBR drive to GPT with Command Prompt/Diskpart

Easily convert with a few commands

Alternatively, you can also use Windows Command Prompt to convert an MBR disk to GPT. This method is also fairly simple and only takes a few minutes to get it done.

Open Command Prompt as an administrator. Type diskpart to open Diskpart. Close Type list disk to check the list of all the existing disks on your computer. This will also highlight GPT disks with a *. Select the MBR disk by typing select disk followed by the number you want to choose. We'll type select disk 1 in this case. Type clean to delete all the partitions and volumes of the selected MBR disk. Type convert GPT to convert the selected MBR disk to GPT partition style.

Closing thoughts

And that's how easy it is to convert an MBR disk to GPT in Windows using the built-in tools. Both Disk Management as well as the Diskpart prompt in Command Prompt work very well to convert an MBR disk to GPT. You can, however, use third-party tools like EaseUS Partition Master to convert them as well. These tools also offer other storage/partition-related tools that let you create, delete, resize, extend, and more in one place, making them a great option for those who don't want to deal with multiple tools.