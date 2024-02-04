When you buy an iPhone for the first time, you're bound to face some challenges. After all, getting accustomed to iOS 17 after actively using Android OS could take some time. If you've been trying to figure out how to clone text on your iPhone, you've come to the right place. In this guide, we will be breaking down how to copy, cut, and paste on iOS in multiple ways.

How the copy, cut, and paste features work on iPhone

Copy, cut, and paste on iOS work as you would expect. Copying and then pasting clones the text or image without deleting the source. Meanwhile, cutting and pasting would delete the original item(s) you had selected. So, if you want to move a certain word or paragraph from one place to another, you should use cut. Otherwise, if you want to have two copies of the text or image, you would have to rely on the copy feature instead.

How to copy, cut, and paste on iPhone

Using buttons

The most popular way to copy, cut, and paste on iOS is using the dedicated buttons.

Double-tap a Word to select it, or triple-tap to select the entire Paragraph. Move the Grab Points to select more words. Hit the Copy or Cut button based on your preference. Now, tap where you would like to paste. This could be in the same app or a different one. Tap the Cursor again to reveal the menu. Hit Paste. Close

By pinching

If you prefer shortcuts, you can use those to copy, cut, and paste functionalities on your iPhone.​​​​​​ After selecting the text or image:

Pinch closed with three fingers to Copy .

. Pinch closed with three fingers twice in a row to Cut .

. Pinch open with three fingers to Paste.

Bonus tip

You can copy and paste between them instantly if you use multiple Apple devices, such as iPhones, iPads, and Macs. This enables you to copy or cut on iOS, then paste on macOS or iPadOS, and vice versa. The feature works automatically and by default as long as you haven't disabled Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Handoff on your devices. The devices should also be within Bluetooth range, around 33 feet (10 meters).

Copying, cutting, and pasting on iOS is easy

As shown above, using the copy, cut, and paste features on an iPhone is incredibly simple. You can utilize the dedicated buttons or pinch with your fingers if you prefer. Through these features, you can move text and images from one place to another or clone them as many times as you need. If you're also planning to buy a Mac, you may want to learn how to copy and paste on macOS, as the process differs.