When you switch from Windows, macOS, or ChromeOS to one of the many Linux distributions or a great Linux laptop, you might be wondering about some of the basics of your new operating system. Indeed, if it's Ubuntu, Linux Mint, or any other Linux flavor, copying and pasting is one thing you'll find yourself doing a lot. It might be because you want to copy a specific line of text from a web page or even paste a line of code for a task in the terminal. The good news is that this process on Linux is similar to how it works on Windows and ChromeOS, so you should feel right at home.

How to copy and paste on Linux using the mouse

Copying and pasting on Linux using the mouse is pretty much the same as with any other operating system. There's nothing different, as you'll still get a right-click menu. Here's what to do.

Left-click on your mouse and drag over what you'd like to copy. The area should turn blue. Right-click on your mouse and choose Copy. Head to where you'd like to paste what you just copied. Right-click with the mouse again and choose Paste.

How to copy and paste on Linux using keyboard shortcuts

A keyboard shortcut is the easiest way to copy and paste on Linux. Note this method only applies to text editing programs like Libre Office, general apps, and web browsers.

Click to put the cursor at the beginning of the text you want to copy. Hold down the Shift key on your keyboard, then move the arrow keys left or right to highlight the text. (You can also drag the mouse over the text to highlight it.) With the text highlighted, press Ctrl + C on your keyboard to copy it. If you're using a Mac keyboard, press Command + C. Next, go to where you want to paste the text you just copied. Click the location. Press Ctrl + V on your keyboard to paste it. If you're using a Mac keyboard, press Command + V.

How to copy and paste in the Linux terminal using keyboard shortcuts

If copying and pasting into the Linux terminal, the keyboard shortcuts will be quite different. You need an extra keyboard combination because on Linux, using Ctrl + C is for interrupting signals in the terminal and stopping commands. Meanwhile, Ctrl + V is used for verbatim inserts and will attach strings of random text.

Click to put the cursor at the beginning of the text you'd like to copy. Hold down the Shift key on your keyboard, then move the arrow keys left or right to highlight the text. (You can also drag the mouse over the text to highlight it.) With the word or string of text highlighted, press Ctrl + Shift + C on your keyboard to copy it. If you're using a Mac keyboard, press Command + Shift + C. Head into the terminal. Press Ctrl + Shift + V on your keyboard to paste it. If you're using a Mac keyboard, press Command + Shift + V.

It can't get any easier

So there are three ways to copy and paste on Linux to streamline your user experience. It doesn't take much more than a few key combinations, and thankfully the commands are generally the same as what you'd experience in other operating systems (except for the terminal).