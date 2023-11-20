Apple Music is one of the company's most popular subscription services and Spotify's biggest rival. This streaming service offers plenty of handy features on new iPhones, particularly those running iOS 17. These include support for collaborative playlists, which allow multiple users to edit a single shared playlist. Here's how to create Apple Music collaborative playlists on iPhone or iPad.

Prerequisites for collaborating on Apple Music playlists

Having at least one friend.

Each collaborator must be subscribed to Apple Music.

All collaborators should have an iPhone or iPad running iOS 17.2, iPadOS 17.2, or a newer OS version.

How to create a collaborative playlist on Apple Music

Once you've verified that you and your friend(s) meet the requirements, follow the steps below.

Launch the built-in Music app on your compatible iDevice. Go to the Playlists section in the Library tab. Hit the New Playlist button at the top. Title your playlist and optionally add a photo for it, then hit the Create button. Close

You've now created a regular playlist. If you want to collaborate on an existing playlist you have, you can ignore the steps above and start from here.

Navigate to the playlist you want to collaborate on, be it that you just created or an old one. Hit the Collaborate button towards the top right corner. Choose whether you want to approve people manually or allow anyone with the link to join automatically. Tap the Start Collaboration button. Again, click the Collaborate button towards the top right corner. There, you can Share Invite Link, show its QR Code, Generate a new link for it, tweak the Approve Collaborators toggle, remove existing collaborators, or Stop collaboration completely. Once you share the link with a friend and they join, you'll have to approve them from this page, assuming you have manual approval enabled. Otherwise, they'll get instant access to your playlist. Keep in mind that the link resets every 7 days. Collaborators will be able to edit and reorder songs in the playlist. If you remove them, their edits will remain, but they won't be able to alter your playlist going forward. Close

As our steps reveal, creating a collaborative playlist on Apple Music is quite simple. Through this feature, you and your friends can update each other with the latest songs you like and have a central hub that lists them all. Though, you may want to share the collaboration link privately, especially if you haven't enabled the manual approval setting. If a bad actor becomes a collaborator, they can easily mess up your existing playlist, delete its contents, etc.