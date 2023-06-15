iOS 17 brings plenty of communication upgrades to the latest iPhones. So whether you have an iPhone 14 Pro or a slightly older model, you can take advantage of these additions when you update. One of the notable offerings in this department is Contact Posters. For those unfamiliar, this fresh feature allows you to customize the call screen that appears on other users' iPhones, including the photo, name, typeface, style, pronouns, and more. This way, you can present yourself and express your identity based on your taste and preferences. To create a Contact Poster, all you have to do is follow the steps we've listed below.

Launch the Phone app on your iPhone and go to the Contacts tab. Tap on your contact card at the very top. Go to the Contact Photo & Poster section. Hit the Edit button. 3 Images Close Tap the plus (+) button at the bottom. Pick between Camera, Photos, Memoji, and Monogram. Swipe horizontally to change the style. Tap your name at the top to change its style, typeface, and color. 3 Images Close Hit the Done button in the top right corner when you're done. Click the Continue button. Optionally set a profile photo for iMessage and other Apple services. 3 Images Close

As you can see, creating and customizing a Contact Poster is exceptionally easy and simple on iOS. Once you set it up, you can pick whether it's shared automatically with all of your contacts or only people you approve.

While we've been able to share iMessage profile photos for years now, Contact Posters certainly are a welcome addition that further enriches iOS. It also helps people quickly identify a caller by the larger photo and custom-made design. Of course, though, your contacts must be running iOS 17 or a later operating system version for them to be able to see your creation.