If you're anticipating a certain event, then you might be wondering how to add a countdown widget to your iPhone's Home Screen. By default, iOS 16 doesn't include any countdown widgets. Despite that, you can create your own on any of the new iPhones, such as the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The process is also identical on iPadOS 16, so you can follow the same steps we've listed below if you're an iPad user.

Creating a countdown widget on an iPhone or iPad

Head to the Search tab of the App Store on your iDevice, then tap on the search bar. Type countdown widget and hit the Search button. For demonstration purposes, we will be using the Countdown Widget app. Though, there are plenty of other alternatives on the App Store if you're not satisfied with it. Download the app and launch it. Tap on plus (+) button to create a new countdown timer. Fill in the event's Title, Date, and Time fields, and you can optionally tweak the tile's cosmetics. 4 Images Close Tap on the checkmark symbol in the top right corner when you're done. Go back to the Home Screen. Tap and hold anywhere it to initiate Jiggle Mode. Tap on the plus (+) button in the top left corner to add a widget. Choose the Countdown widget. Tap on Add Widget. 4 Images Close Once the widget appears on your Home Screen, tap on it. Tap on Choose next to Countdown Widgets. Select the event you've just created. You can optionally tweak the widget's design through the other provided toggles. Once done, tap anywhere on the Home Screen to dismiss it. The widget will now display the countdown timer until your event starts. 4 Images Close

Creating an iOS/iPadOS Home Screen widget can be relatively time-consuming in the first round. However, adding more events and widgets is significantly faster since you won't be needing to install the app yet again, assuming you don't delete it. So now you can remember important events and keep track of the time in a hassle-free manner, thanks to these front-and-center countdown Home Screen widgets.