Time is precious and every little bit you can save is worthwhile. You probably spend tons of time every day composing various messages on your iPhone, like the iPhone 14. Sometimes, those messages might contain certain common phrases, like “I’m busy right now” or “when will you be home?” But did you know you can simplify the text input of frequently used phrases? You can create personalized keyboard shortcuts on iPhone, also known as text replacements. And doing so is quite easy if you know where to look.

How to set up keyboard shortcuts in iOS

Go to Settings > General > Keyboard. 3 Images Close Select Text Replacement. Tap the + sign at the top right of the screen. 2 Images Close Type the phrase you want to create a keyboard abbreviation for. Then, type the shortcut you want to use to automatically create this phrase whenever you’re composing a message. Tap Save. 3 Images Close Now, test it out. Open a new message window. Try using the keyboard shortcut. You will see the phrase come up in a bubble as an option to tap on and select. Or, simply hit the spacebar, and it will replace the shortcut. 3 Images Close Alternatively, you can create a keyboard shortcut right from within a message. In the text field, touch and hold the Happy Emoji icon below the keyboard. Select Keyboard Settings. This will take you to the same menu from step 2 where you can select Text Replacement and enter the phrase and desired abbreviation. 2 Images Close

Setting up these text replacements on any of the best iPhones means that any time the shortcut is typed out, including in messages, emails, and notes, this phrase will automatically pop up. So, you’ll want to ensure that you use text replacements that are unlikely to be used as an abbreviation in another way. For example, don’t use “SMB” as a shortcut for letting your friends know you want to play Super Mario Bros. if you might be using that same abbreviation in a business message discussing Small and Medium Sized Businesses.

While the best iPhones all have features like predictive text for common phrases and intelligently predicting the next word in a sequence (you can change these auto-correct settings on iPhone if desired), having your own special shorthand is great for words and phrases that might be unique to you. Plus, it will save you a lot of time.