A VPN, or Virtual Private Network, is one of the essential tools you may need to access on your new Mac. For those unfamiliar, a reliable VPN can conceal some of your online activity and identity, such as your IP address, from the websites you visit. That's not to mention that you can rely on it to access some geo-restricted content, such as streaming services and certain banned online platforms. And while many people just install a VPN app to access the service, it's not the only method to do so. If you're low on storage or would rather not install a dedicated app, you can create a VPN configuration on macOS Ventura. All you have to do is follow the steps we've listed below.

Creating a VPN configuration on a Mac

Launch the System Settings app on your Mac. Tap the 3-dot drop-down menu at the bottom of the Network section. Hover over the Add VPN Configuration option, and select L2TP, Cisco, or IKEv2 based on the VPN provider's instructions. Give the VPN configuration a name to identify it, and fill in the required fields. You can grab your login credentials and other requested information from the VPN provider's website, if it supports manual VPN configurations. Tap on Create when you're done. Go to the VPN section. Enable the toggle next to the VPN configuration you just created. Disable the toggle to disconnect from the VPN service.

Manual VPN configurations are a perfect way to utilize a VPN service, without needing to deal with a dedicated application. You just set it up once, and the toggle will remain present in the System Settings app for future use. Though, keep in mind that some VPN providers reset some of your credentials automatically from time to time. So if the toggle breaks, double-check the information in the required fields, and it should start working again.