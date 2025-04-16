Whenever I manage large databases and projects in Excel, Microsoft’s spreadsheet software can sometimes feel intimidating. It often results in an inefficient and frustrating experience. Then, I decided to take control and build my own Excel dashboard. The result was transformative. Suddenly, I had a clear, concise, and visually engaging snapshot of everything I needed to know.

Let me walk you through my step-by-step process for building a dashboard that not only looks great but also provides instant clarity on your data's key metrics. Whether you're a seasoned Excel user or just starting out, you'll be surprised at how easy it is to unlock the potential of your data.

Why do I use a dashboard for every large project?

Here are several reasons why I use a dashboard for major workbooks in Excel.

Instead of multiple spreadsheets, I have a central view of the entire project.

It eliminates the confusion and ensures everyone is looking at the same data.

With Slicers, I can easily filter everything on the dashboard (more on the later).

This helps me ensure the project stays on track and within budget.

I can quickly analyze trends and patterns to optimize resource allocation and project strategy

Prepare your data

Before you can create a beautiful and effective dashboard, you need to ensure your data is clean, organized, and structured for analysis. If you are dealing with raw data, make sure to convert it into tables (Insert > Table). This allows for dynamic updates and easier data manipulation. You should also use descriptive column headers for your tables.

You can use Excel’s formatting tools to standardize date and currency formats, opt for the TEXT function to fix text formatting and explore the Remove Duplicates function (Data > Remote Duplicates) to take care of repetitive values. While you are creating tables, make sure to use Excel functions to add calculated columns.

For example, if you are adding project task data, use Excel functions to calculate the number of days for a task, the overall budget, the remaining budget, and other crucial details for your project.

Build PivotTables and charts

PivotTables excels at quickly summarizing large datasets. They allow you to extract meaningful insights by organizing data based on various criteria. In the example below, I have sales data from several employees from different regions. Now, I want to see how many units have been sold in a specific month and how much profit each salesperson has generated.