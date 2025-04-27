Obsidian is undoubtedly a powerhouse for knowledge management. However, the out-of-box aesthetics may feel bland to some. If you are looking for a note-taking space that not only organizes your thoughts but also delights the eye, you are not alone. Let me show you how I crafted an Obsidian vault that is not only highly functional and organized but also a genuinely beautiful and visually pleasing space to spend time with.

Explore the default Obsidian settings

Before we dive into custom themes or CSS snippets, let’s explore the default appearance settings first. It offers a surprising amount of control over your vault's look. Here’s what you need to do.

Launch your Obsidian vault and open Settings. Head to Appearance. You can tweak interface font style, font size, text editor font, accent color, zoom level, window frame style, apply a custom app icon, and more.

These settings provide a quick and easy way to make significant visual changes without needing any coding knowledge (like CSS). At times, you might find that a community theme, combined with some adjustments to font sizes and accent colors, is all you need.

Install a third-party theme

Here is where Obsidian truly shines. The PKM tool has a robust fan following, and these power users offer around 370+ third-party themes to choose from. Whether you prefer minimal, busy, or dark aesthetics, you have ample options in the theme library. I personally prefer Encore theme for my vaults as it offers several eye-catching dark and translucent shades.